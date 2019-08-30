Victra Hosts First-Ever National Hiring Event

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Victra will hold a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at stores across the country. With this one-day event, the company aims to fill over 400 positions in all of its participating stores.

As Rich Balot, CEO of Victra, noted, "We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience to every single guest, but we can't do this without hiring exceptional sales consultants and managers. We are looking for passionate people who want to join #VNation: The Victra family who works with integrity and puts our guests' needs first."

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Victra seeks to get the best, keep the best, and grow the best talent. The company supports its employees with paid training, a comprehensive benefits package, and a competitive pay structure of base + commission. Flexible schedules work for people from all walks of life from students to military spouses. Available job openings are part- and full-time sales consultants and store managers.

Interested applicants can RSVP at victrahiringevent.com. Those who are unable to attend can submit their resumes online at the careers page of Victra.com.

About Victra

Victra is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 1,150 Verizon-branded retail stores across 47 states with almost 5,000 employees, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage.

Named a "Private Titan" by Inc. Magazine, Victra is a nine-time honoree of the Inc. 5000 list. Under the leadership of CEO Rich Balot, Victra experienced growth of 111% over three years.

Find us on social: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @victrastore

For Press Inquiries Contact: Felicia Benefield, Talent Acquisition Project Manager, 919-825-3581, felicia.benefield@victra.com

For more information, please visit www.victra.com.

Related Files

Victra's Hiring Hundreds - Press Release.docx

SOURCE Victra

Related Links

http://www.victra.com

