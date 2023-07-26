Victra Spearheads Aid for Educators, Inspires Future Leaders Ahead of National Support Public Education Day

News provided by

Victra

26 Jul, 2023, 07:01 ET

With both the "Sponsor" and "Direct Send" options, teachers are guaranteed a space at the Ron Clark Academy Experience PD event

RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Support Public Education Day approaches on July 30, 203 Victra – the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S. – is encouraging individuals to sponsor or directly send a teacher to experience the highly acclaimed training at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA.

The Ron Clark Academy is this year's selected non-profit partner for Victra Cares – a program created to support charitable initiatives and organizations, giving back to the communities where Victra employees live and work. Victra has already committed to sending at least 100 teachers to the educator professional development facility on January 25, 2024.

Although the formal nomination process for this year's program is closed, individuals now have the opportunity to sponsor or directly send a teacher of their choice to the Ron Clark Academy, where educators will be provided with the tools they need to transform learning environments into ones filled with passion, creativity and authenticity. With hundreds of nominations received so far, this ensures your deserving teacher can participate in the program that will demonstrate transformative methods and techniques to bring back and implement in the classroom. Both options will be considered separately from the nomination process and sponsored educators will automatically be able to attend.

For $1500, individuals can sponsor a teacher, while $2500 directly sends a teacher. Both donation options cover the full cost of the RCA Experience Event fees, lodging, and meals. However, travel is only included for the teacher in the "Direct Send".

"At Victra, we firmly believe in the power of education and the crucial role that teachers play in shaping the future," said Victra Founder and CEO Rich Balot. "Through the sponsorship and direct send donation options, individuals can directly contribute to the professional growth of dedicated educators, enabling them to provide exceptional learning experiences for their students."

You can sponsor or directly send a teacher, as well as contribute toward the $300,000 fundraising goal, by donating at the checkout in-store, or by visiting Victra's website at https://ronclarkacademy.com/Victra/.

About Victra, Inc.
Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's best performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 1,700 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

Media Contact
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]
310-395-5050

SOURCE Victra

Also from this source

Last Chance to Nominate: Victra Extends Deadline to Nominate Educators for Ron Clark Academy Experience

Victra Calls for Teacher Nominations to Attend Ron Clark Academy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.