Victra Spearheads Aid for Educators, Inspires Future Leaders Ahead of National Support Public Education Day

With both the "Sponsor" and "Direct Send" options, teachers are guaranteed a space at the Ron Clark Academy Experience PD event

RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Support Public Education Day approaches on July 30, 203 Victra – the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S. – is encouraging individuals to sponsor or directly send a teacher to experience the highly acclaimed training at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA.

The Ron Clark Academy is this year's selected non-profit partner for Victra Cares – a program created to support charitable initiatives and organizations, giving back to the communities where Victra employees live and work. Victra has already committed to sending at least 100 teachers to the educator professional development facility on January 25, 2024.

Although the formal nomination process for this year's program is closed, individuals now have the opportunity to sponsor or directly send a teacher of their choice to the Ron Clark Academy, where educators will be provided with the tools they need to transform learning environments into ones filled with passion, creativity and authenticity. With hundreds of nominations received so far, this ensures your deserving teacher can participate in the program that will demonstrate transformative methods and techniques to bring back and implement in the classroom. Both options will be considered separately from the nomination process and sponsored educators will automatically be able to attend.

For $1500, individuals can sponsor a teacher, while $2500 directly sends a teacher. Both donation options cover the full cost of the RCA Experience Event fees, lodging, and meals. However, travel is only included for the teacher in the "Direct Send".

"At Victra, we firmly believe in the power of education and the crucial role that teachers play in shaping the future," said Victra Founder and CEO Rich Balot. "Through the sponsorship and direct send donation options, individuals can directly contribute to the professional growth of dedicated educators, enabling them to provide exceptional learning experiences for their students."

You can sponsor or directly send a teacher, as well as contribute toward the $300,000 fundraising goal, by donating at the checkout in-store, or by visiting Victra's website at https://ronclarkacademy.com/Victra/ .

