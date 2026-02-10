Vida Expands AI Agent Operating System for Enterprise Scale

New Release Delivers Omnichannel Capabilities, Centralized Control and Flexible Integrations to Simplify AI Deployment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida , the leading AI phone agent operating system for enterprises, today announced the release of a major expansion of its platform designed to streamline AI deployment, increase operational insight and provide enterprises with centralized control at scale. The company is unveiling the new capabilities at MSP Expo / ITEXPO, where attendees can see live demonstrations of the platform.

The latest release enables users to deploy and manage omnichannel AI agents through a secure, telecom-native AI agent platform purpose-built for enterprise requirements.

As enterprises scale AI beyond pilots, many are reevaluating how automation and human teams collaborate. In a recent survey by Vida, 74% of respondents agreed that the best customer experiences will come from a partnership between human and AI agents, highlighting the growing need for centralized platforms that can provide AI workflow orchestration at scale while preserving human visibility, control and accountability.

Trusted to power more than 100 million AI agent interactions across thousands of companies, Vida's AI phone agent OS is designed to help enterprises move from proof of concept to full production faster, delivering the visibility, control and data-driven workflows required for real-world scale. This enables enterprises, MSPs and telecom resellers to build, deploy and scale AI agent workforces with complete control and visibility across voice, text, email and chat. With Vida's low-code OS, teams can leverage its visual interface, plain-language customization and prebuilt agent templates to configure production-ready agents for tasks such as CRM hygiene, customer communications and other complex workflows.

"Organizations need more than isolated AI tools; they need a platform that transforms operations end-to-end," said Lyle Pratt, CEO and co-founder of Vida. "Delivering a single demo is easy, but orchestrating millions of interactions requires a true operating system. We expanded Vida to provide the operational backbone, integrations and control enterprises need to streamline processes, retire legacy technologies and realize tangible what we refer to as 'Return on AI' (ROAI).

Key features include:

Advanced Usage Monitoring: Expanded usage tracking and flexible metrics allow customers and resellers to monitor, manage and control AI activity across entire customer portfolios.

Expanded usage tracking and flexible metrics allow customers and resellers to monitor, manage and control AI activity across entire customer portfolios. Enterprise Observability & Control: Vida provides real-time observability, unified omnichannel metrics and detailed analytics across voice, SMS, email and chat, giving teams full visibility into performance, latency and agent behavior, with built-in logging and role-based access controls for operational oversight.

Vida provides real-time observability, unified omnichannel metrics and detailed analytics across voice, SMS, email and chat, giving teams full visibility into performance, latency and agent behavior, with built-in logging and role-based access controls for operational oversight. Client Monetization Control: Partners maintain full control over pricing and billing for white-label AI agent services, with real-time visibility into usage, inbound and outbound messages, call durations and overall interaction volumes.

Partners maintain full control over pricing and billing for white-label AI agent services, with real-time visibility into usage, inbound and outbound messages, call durations and overall interaction volumes. Developer Extensibility: Built on open standards, Vida is MCP-ready and offers an expanded developer API alongside proprietary middleware, allowing teams to extend agent capabilities and rapidly integrate with existing CRMs, data sources and enterprise systems.

Built on open standards, Vida is MCP-ready and offers an expanded developer API alongside proprietary middleware, allowing teams to extend agent capabilities and rapidly integrate with existing CRMs, data sources and enterprise systems. LLM-Agnostic, Future-Ready Infrastructure: Vida's flexible, model-agnostic architecture allows teams to rapidly evaluate and adopt the latest LLMs as they become available. This ensures customers benefit from faster, more cost-effective models as they mature—without vendor lock-in.

Vida's flexible, model-agnostic architecture allows teams to rapidly evaluate and adopt the latest LLMs as they become available. This ensures customers benefit from faster, more cost-effective models as they mature—without vendor lock-in. Enterprise Security & Compliance: The platform supports SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA standards, with enhanced telecom and regulatory controls to deliver enterprise-grade security, privacy and operational trust.

"Service providers can now partner with us to package omnichannel AI agents as a managed offering for large enterprises - controlling pricing, branding and now the ability to monitor millions of AI interactions across clients in real time," continues Pratt. "For the first time, they now have a carrier-grade framework to own the AI customer experience from end to end."

Vida will demonstrate the expanded platform live at MSP Expo / ITEXPO this week. Visit Booth #1470 MSP to meet the team and see the technology in action.

About Vida

Vida is the leading AI phone agent operating system, transforming the way businesses communicate and operate. Founded by telecom veterans, its platform enables enterprises to create, deploy, manage, sell, and scale AI agents that automate key functions such as customer service, lead qualification, scheduling, and sales. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Vida delivers lifelike, low-latency voice interactions for real-time, engaging conversations. For more info, please visit https://vida.io .

Press contact:

Illume PR for Vida

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDA Global Inc.