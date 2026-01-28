Vida Wins Juniper Research Gold Award for AI Innovation in the Telco Innovation Awards

Recognized for Enabling Enterprise-Scale, Omnichannel AI Agents

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida , the leading AI phone agent operating system for enterprises, today announced it has received the Gold Award for 'AI Innovation in Telco' from Juniper Research, recognizing the company's role in enabling enterprise-scale, omnichannel AI agents within telecom environments. The award is part of the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026 , Juniper Research's annual program recognizing innovation across the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Vida received the award in the Network and Connectivity category for providing the operational foundation that telecom providers and enterprises need to deploy and manage AI agent workforces at scale. As telecom providers and enterprises move beyond simple chatbots toward more sophisticated AI-powered interactions, Vida addresses the governance, visibility and orchestration challenges required for real-world, multi-channel deployment.

"We're excited to kick off the new year by receiving the Gold Award for 'AI Innovation in Telco,'" said Lyle Pratt, CEO and Founder of Vida. "This recognition from Juniper Research validates our focus on helping telecom providers and enterprises apply AI in practical ways that streamline operations and drive measurable return on AI. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering an accessible, enterprise-ready OS that allows our partners to deploy agents at scale, with full control."

The Telco Innovation Awards celebrate the industry's most forward-thinking companies across categories including roaming, messaging, networks and fraud prevention. Winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process that assesses innovation, features, partnerships, compliance and future business prospects, with final verification by Juniper Research's expert judging panel. This accolade follows Vida's recent recognition by CRN as a 2025 Stellar Startup in the Networking/Unified Communications category.

Vida's AI phone agent OS accelerates the journey from proof of concept to full production, offering the visibility and data-driven workflows required for real-world scale. The platform enables enterprises, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and telecom resellers to manage AI agent workforces across voice, text, email and chat. Using Vida's low-code OS, teams can leverage a visual interface, plain-language customization and prebuilt agent templates to configure production-ready agents for complex workflows, from CRM hygiene to customer communications, delivering measurable impact.

About Vida

Vida is the leading AI phone agent operating system, transforming the way businesses communicate and operate. Founded by telecom veterans, its platform enables enterprises to create, deploy, manage, sell, and scale AI agents that automate key functions such as customer service, lead qualification, scheduling, and sales. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Vida delivers lifelike, low-latency voice interactions for real-time, engaging conversations. For more info, please visit https://vida.io .

