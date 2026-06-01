VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT Brings Unprecedented Live Entertainment to Ultra-Luxury Sailing

From Jazz Age theatrical dining to original stage productions, ELEGANT brings a depth and originality of programming the industry has never seen at this level of luxury

VALLARTA-NUEVO NAYARIT, Mexico, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment at sea has long operated on a simple premise: the bigger the ship, the bigger the show. VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT was built to make that premise obsolete.

Original productions created exclusively for VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT combine live vocals, choreography, and dynamic visual design, bringing sophisticated entertainment to life throughout the voyage. The White Party is one of several vibrant entertainment experiences aboard VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT, blending live music, dancing, and stylish open-air celebrations throughout the journey.

Most small luxury vessels have made peace with modest entertainment. ELEGANT - carrying just 216 guests through the Mediterranean - has not. Original stage productions, immersive theatrical dining, and bespoke live performance sit alongside spacious accommodations and open decks, exceptionally attentive service, and itineraries built around late night and overnight stays in the ports worth lingering in.

"At a time when many luxury cruise experiences have intentionally moved toward minimal entertainment offerings, we wanted to create something with no real precedent among ultra-luxury voyages," said Ivan Chavez, Executive Vice President for VidantaWorld. "Nearly every major entertainment experience aboard ELEGANT has been custom created specifically for our guests, resulting in a level of originality, atmosphere, and production value rarely seen in luxury cruising."

A Jazz Age Immersion: The Gilded Cage

Among the most talked-about experiences onboard is The Gilded Cage, a theatrical dining event that transforms one of ELEGANT's dining venues into a hidden speakeasy reminiscent of the final days of Prohibition. Priced at $169 per guest, the evening invites guests in with a secret password and draws them into a reimagined Jazz Age world where the story of Jay Gatsby and Daisy unfolds around them - a new telling of the life they might have shared.

Original 1920s jazz and contemporary jazz-inspired favorites are performed live by a jazz duo, production singer, and actor-animators, while Prohibition-style cocktails set the atmosphere. The evening closes with a full choreographed Charleston, guests invited to join. It is the kind of event - deeply produced, richly theatrical, and entirely unhurried - that the scale of ELEGANT makes possible.

Signature Productions: Original Works

Written and staged exclusively for ELEGANT, each production draws on a bilingual cast of English- and Spanish-speaking singer-dancers, dynamic LED visual design, and live accompaniment from an onboard pianist and violinist.

The World of Wonder takes guests on a musical journey from an immersive pre-show rooted in Mexico and the Riviera Maya through South America, Nashville, Italy, Seville, and a dazzling French finale.

Rock Pop Royalty delivers five decades of iconic music - Queen, Adele, Blondie, Coldplay - with LED wristband audience interaction and a video-mapped costume moment that has become one of the ship's signature theatrical images.

Contemporary and Classical Fusion explores love, loss, and reunion staged against a digital gothic castle, weaving Lady Gaga and Beyoncé alongside Vivaldi and closing on "Nessun Dorma."

Theatre at Sea™: Intimate Storytelling at Every Turn

Beyond the main stage, Theatre at Sea™ brings original vignettes throughout the voyage. Artists: A Chance Encounter retells the relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, with visual elements including a recreation of Frida's painted plaster corset and a skirt installation featuring more than 20 of her celebrated works. Home Is Where the Heart Is follows three strangers aboard a ship in the 1960s, exploring identity and belonging. Picture Perfect traces the history of travel photography.

On Deck: Celebrations Worth Staying Up For

Alongside its theatrical program, ELEGANT offers a rhythm of deck celebrations designed to punctuate the voyage.

Each voyage begins with the Viva Latino Deck Party - an open-air sail-away celebration of South American and Mexican culture, with the production cast joined by a live saxophone player, vibrant décor, and themed food and drink. As each journey draws to a close, The White Party transforms the pool deck into an all-white celebration with the show cast, a jazz duo, and a DJ creating a soundtrack that is equal parts polished and festive.

Additional evening programming includes a Silent Disco, hosted DJ nights, and the interactive music game show Viva La Música! - a format built around crowd-pleasing pop and reggaeton that has proven popular with guests.

The Full Experience

ELEGANT's entertainment philosophy extends throughout the day. Guests are treated to original movement-and-music rituals - the Arrival and Farewell Muse ceremonies - inspired by the natural world. Afternoon Tea at Sea offers a live performance tradition with a contemporary edge, classical crossover and popular favorites performed by the production singers and violinist. A wellbeing program brings guided breathing sessions, meditation, and chanting to the open sea.

The entertainment program is, ultimately, an expression of something larger. ELEGANT was conceived as a luxury resort that sails - spacious, unhurried, and defined by a service culture built around ease and personalization. The programming that unfolds across its decks, from morning wellness rituals to late-night celebrations under the Mediterranean sky, reflects that same philosophy: not a schedule to be managed, but an atmosphere to be lived in. Limited availability remains for 2026 Mediterranean itineraries sailing through late September, with 2027 voyages open for booking May through September.

For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor or visit Vidantaworld.com/voyages.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld represents the most ambitious hospitality and entertainment initiative in decades - a visionary collection of luxury vacation experiences designed to elevate the legacy theme-park destination. Built around an unwavering commitment to quality over volume, VidantaWorld is created to be "The Best of All Possible Worlds."

With locations in Vallarta-Nuevo Nayarit and Riviera Maya, guests discover theme-park thrills without endless lines; entertainment immersed in nature; the culinary excellence of the finest premium cruises; and wide-open beaches without congestion or parking hassles. VidantaWorld seamlessly integrates a world-class luxury theme park with five-star resort hospitality; breathtaking Cirque du Soleil productions; exquisite dining; spectacular pools; award-winning spas; and championship golf - all within secure, car-free campuses set amid extraordinary natural beauty.

Extending this vision to sea, VidantaWorld Voyages debuted in April 2026 with a resort-forward approach to small-ship luxury cruising. Designed to deliver the brand's signature spaciousness, personalized service and immersive destination experiences, VidantaWorld Voyages expands the VidantaWorld portfolio into a new realm of elevated travel. Together, VidantaWorld's land and sea offerings reflect the brand's commitment to creating exceptional, memorable experiences for guests across every dimension of their journey.

SOURCE VidantaWorld