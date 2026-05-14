VidantaWorld Voyages Unveils 2027 Mediterranean Sailings for ELEGANT Featuring Cannes Film Festival Opening and Total Solar Eclipse Voyage at Sea

Ultra-Luxury Yacht Delivers Big-Ship Space, Yacht-Class Service,

and a Luxury Resort Experience at Sea

CANNES, France, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VidantaWorld Voyages today announced 2027 Mediterranean itineraries for its ultra-yacht ELEGANT, highlighted by a rare total solar eclipse sailing positioned in the path of totality in the Mediterranean - offering guests one of the most distinctive and precisely positioned travel experiences available in Europe.

Bookings are now open for the 2027 Mediterranean season of VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT’s sailings, featuring destinations like Cannes during the first week of the 2027 Film Festival, a rare Total Solar Eclipse voyage positioned directly within the path of totality at sea and extended overnight stays across the Med from May through September 2027.

On August 2, 2027, ELEGANT will sail between Kalamata, Greece and Chania, Crete, placing the ship directly within the eclipse's path of totality. From this vantage point at sea, guests will experience the full progression of the eclipse - from first contact to totality - under open skies and unobstructed horizons.

The 2027 season is also shaped around other defining Mediterranean moments, including a May 12 call in Cannes, France, timed to coincide with the opening of the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival, offering guests a front-row position during one of Europe's most high-profile cultural events.

Across the season, itineraries are designed to maximize time in each destination - through extended stays, late departures and overnight calls.

"We designed the 2027 itineraries around time - having more of it in the places that matter most," said Ivan Chavez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "From Cannes at the start of the film festival to the eclipse at sea, these voyages are built around moments that define a destination."

A Front-Row Seat to Totality - Without the Crowds

Unlike land-based viewing, where congestion, fixed positioning and limited sightlines can impact the experience, ELEGANT's setting at sea offers a distinct advantage.

Guests will experience:

Totality at sea, with the sun fully obscured and daylight giving way to mid-day darkness

Unobstructed 360-degree viewing from expansive open decks

Real-time navigational positioning to optimize viewing conditions

A controlled, uncrowded environment limited to just 216 guests

This combination of precision positioning and limited capacity creates a viewing experience that is both rare and exceptionally refined.

Elevated Luxury at Sea

Originally constructed for more than 600 passengers, VidantaWorld's ELEGANT has been completely reimagined to host just 216 guests across 108 spacious suites and staterooms — creating a far more intimate, yacht-like experience at sea with one of the most generous space-to-guest ratios in the Mediterranean.

"From the beginning, our goal was to rethink what luxury at sea should feel like," Chávez added. "We took a ship originally designed for more than 600 guests and intentionally reimagined it for just over 200 — because true luxury isn't about adding more. It's about creating space, ease, and a level of service that feels genuinely personal."

The result is a more open and relaxed onboard experience defined by:

Nearly three times the space per guest compared to many traditional luxury vessels

A near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, enabling highly personalized and intuitive service

Oversized suites and residential-style accommodations, including butler service in select categories

Expansive public spaces designed for flow, comfort, and ease of movement

The overall design prioritizes spaciousness and flexibility over density and volume, creating an atmosphere that feels closer to a private yacht or luxury resort than a conventional cruise experience.

More Time, Less Rush

Across the 2027 season, itineraries are built around extended stays, late departures and overnight calls - allowing guests to experience destinations beyond peak daytime hours.

Highlights include:

Overnights in marquee destinations such as Mykonos, Santorini and Monte Carlo

Late-night departures that extend well into the evening

Tender-on-demand service, allowing guests to explore freely

Rather than rushing between ports, ELEGANT is designed around time in destination—when it matters most.

"We want to show the Mediterranean at night, not just during the day," said Chavez. "The most beautiful moments in Europe happen around sundown, and we thought it would be such a shame for our guests to only experience sunsets on the way out of Europe on their way to the next destination."

2027 Itinerary Highlights

The newly released program features a curated collection of seven-night Mediterranean sailings:

Spring Mediterranean Journeys (April–June) – Portugal, Spain, France and Italy during quieter early-season months

Cannes Film Festival Sailing (May 8-15, 2027) – Timed arrival in Cannes at the opening of the annual festival

Mediterranean Classics (Summer) – Italy's most iconic coastal routes, including Capri and the Amalfi Coast

Greek Isles & Adriatic (Peak Summer) – Croatia, Montenegro and Greece with extended stays in Mykonos and Santorini

Total Solar Eclipse Voyage (July 31-August 7, 2027) – Roundtrip from Athens, this Aegean sailing will be positioned within the path of etotality between Kalamata and Crete

Late-Season Mediterranean (September) – Spain, France and Italy with warm weather and fewer crowds

Now Open for Booking

The 2027 Mediterranean program is now open for reservations, with strong early demand expected for both the eclipse sailing and Cannes departure.

For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor or visit VidantaWorld.com.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld represents the most ambitious hospitality and entertainment initiative in decades—a visionary collection of luxury vacation experiences designed to elevate the legacy theme-park destination. Built around an unwavering commitment to quality over volume, VidantaWorld is created to be "The Best of All Possible Worlds."

With locations in Vallarta-Nuevo Nayarit and Riviera Maya, guests discover theme-park thrills without endless lines; entertainment immersed in nature; the culinary excellence of the finest premium cruises; and wide-open beaches without congestion or parking hassles. VidantaWorld seamlessly integrates a world-class luxury theme park with five-star resort hospitality; breathtaking Cirque du Soleil productions; exquisite dining; spectacular pools; award-winning spas; and championship golf - all within secure, car-free campuses set amid extraordinary natural beauty.

Extending this vision to sea, VidantaWorld Voyages debuted in April 2026 with a resort-forward approach to small-ship luxury cruising. Designed to deliver the brand's signature spaciousness, personalized service and immersive destination experiences, VidantaWorld Voyages expands the VidantaWorld portfolio into a new realm of elevated travel. Together, VidantaWorld's land and sea offerings reflect the brand's commitment to creating exceptional, memorable experiences for guests across every dimension of their journey.

SOURCE VidantaWorld