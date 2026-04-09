VidantaWorld Voyages Introduces ELEGANT: A Luxury Ultra Yacht Experience Redefining Mediterranean Travel

Big-Ship Space. Yacht-Class Service. A Luxury Resort that Sails.

VALLARTA-NUEVO NAYARIT, Mexico, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VidantaWorld Voyages today announced the debut of ELEGANT, a luxurious ultra-yacht designed to deliver a more immersive, unhurried way to experience the Mediterranean - pairing extended time in iconic destinations with the space, elegance, and service standards of a world-class luxury resort.

VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT, an ultra-luxury yacht, debuts April 11, 2026, sailing her inaugural Mediterranean voyage from Funchal, Madeira, with a season of 7-day itineraries continuing through September. Voyages are now available for 2026 and 2027 vacations. The Pure Sky Deck, located aft on VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT, an ultra-luxury yacht originally designed for more than 600 guests and reimagined for just 216 - creating a rare sense of space, openness, and an unhurried atmosphere at sea..

From April 11-October 2, 2026 and returning May through September 2027, ELEGANT will offer a portfolio of seven-night Mediterranean itineraries focused on specific regions, allowing guests to experience each destination in greater depth rather than rushing between distant ports. Planned itineraries span the French Riviera, Spanish Coast, Azores & Portugal, Greek Islands and Adriatic Sea, and Italian Shores.

Designed for travelers who value how they experience Europe as much as where they go, ELEGANT's itineraries emphasize overnight stays, late departures, and a slower pace of travel. With tenders available on demand, guests experience the Mediterranean beyond peak-season crowds - enjoying seaside dinners after dark, evening promenades, live music, and nightlife typically missed by traditional cruise itineraries.

Vidanta took a vessel designed to accommodate more than 600 guests and made a deliberate decision to welcome just 216. That choice - prioritizing space over capacity - defines every aspect of ELEGANT. The result is an ultra-yacht where spaciousness is inherent throughout the onboard experience, from expansive personal accommodations and larger, more numerous lounges to a reimagined dining approach without a traditional main dining room. The design eliminates the lines, bottlenecks, and congestion typical of conventional cruise experiences, creating a sense of openness, flow, and ease across every deck.

The result is an experience that feels markedly more spacious and unhurried than nearly any luxury small ship in the Mediterranean.

Supporting this design philosophy is a service model that approaches a near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, enabling highly personalized, intuitive hospitality rarely achievable at sea. Guests in ELEGANT's highest-level accommodations will enjoy dedicated butler service, providing discreet, anticipatory attention that elevates every aspect of the journey.

"From the beginning, our focus has been about redefining what luxury at sea could feel like," said Ivan Chavez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "By dramatically reducing guest count, elevating service to near one-to-one levels, prioritizing space and building itineraries around longer stays and late departures, we've created a voyage that delivers the high-end experience and flexibility today's luxury travelers are seeking."

Rooted in Luxury Hospitality Expertise

ELEGANT is the seaborne expression of Vidanta's decades-long leadership in luxury vacations, built on the same hospitality philosophy that has defined the company's award-winning Mexican resorts and destinations. Known for creating expansive, design-forward environments that prioritize space, comfort, and guest experience, Vidanta brings a resort-first mindset to the sea - favoring openness over density and immersion over itineraries built around the clock.

That heritage is evident throughout ELEGANT, from its residential-scale accommodations and generous public spaces to a service culture defined by warmth, personalization, and ease. Select Governor's and Presidential Suites include an additional bathroom - ideal for third-occupancy guests or entertaining - and some top-tier suites include two full bathrooms, reinforcing the residential feel.

About one-third of accommodations onboard feature dedicated butler service delivered by professionals formally trained by the British Butler Institute, one of the world's most respected authorities in refined personal service.

A Luxury Resort That Sails

ELEGANT blends the sophistication of a land-based luxury resort with the freedom and romance of Mediterranean sailing. The experience is defined by:

Expansive, elegantly appointed suites and staterooms with residential proportions

Near 1:1 crew-to-guest service levels, enabling genuine personalization

Butler service in the ship's top-tier accommodations

Magnificent deck space and generously scaled public areas

Exceptional openness and width throughout, eliminating congestion and crowding

Extended stays, late departures, and overnight calls in marquee Mediterranean ports

Tenders on demand, allowing guests to explore destinations freely and without rigid schedules

While the ship's structure reflects its classic heritage, all guest-facing spaces are entirely new, redesigned with modern luxury styling, warm materials, refined textures, and a calming, residential aesthetic.

Throughout the Ship: Resort-Caliber Amenities at Sea

Throughout ELEGANT, guests enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection of resort-caliber amenities designed to feel expansive, elegant, and exceptionally high end. The ship features one generously scaled pool, four hot tubs, a marina deck with direct access to the sea, a refined casino, a full-service spa and fitness center, and a wide range of beautifully designed social spaces that move seamlessly from lively lounges to quiet, intimate retreats.

Aboard ELEGANT, the guest experience unfolds in a natural rhythm from morning through late night. Days begin with wellness on the Pure Sky Deck and unhurried time around the pool, before building into afternoons where live music - piano in Mosaico, violin and jazz across open-air venues - moves throughout the ship.

As evening arrives, the atmosphere shifts: dining across a collection of distinct restaurants, evolving dress codes, and signature performances in the Amura Lounge, including productions like World of Wonder. Nights extend into themed pool deck celebrations, interactive game experiences, and late-night DJ sets under the stars.

With multiple venues active at once, guests move seamlessly through the day at their own pace - engaging as they choose, without crowds or constraint.

Culinary experiences are central to life onboard, with three destination-driven dinner restaurants, casual cafes and snack venues, and eight distinct bar and lounge concepts distributed throughout the yacht - ensuring guests are never far from a relaxed place to gather, dine, or enjoy a cocktail without congestion. Entertainment is intentionally intimate and ambient, with live music and curated performances woven naturally into the onboard atmosphere.

From morning wellness rituals and relaxed poolside afternoons to evenings under the stars, ELEGANT delivers the rhythm of a luxury resort - elevated by panoramic sea views, exceptional deck space, and a service model built for ease and attentiveness.

Deck-by-Deck Highlights

Deck 2 - Marina

A signature marina deck featuring a bar and an inflatable platform for sun-soaked relaxation and direct access to the sea.

Decks 3 & 4 - Suites and Staterooms

A serene, residential atmosphere with generous accommodations and seamless flow throughout.

Deck 5 - Dining, Lounges & Entertainment

The interior heart of the ship with shops, bars, casino, entertainment venues and three destination-driven restaurants (no traditional main dining room):

Montelimar - Mediterranean cuisine

Guō - Asian fusion

Flor de Agave - Mexican (premium specialty experience)

Amura Lounge, an intimate entertainment venue (168 seats)

M Café & Mosaico Bar, offering light fare, specialty coffees, pastries, fruit, ice cream, and cocktails

Sports Bar

Mosaico Essentials Boutique and Lark & Berry Jewelry

A refined casino with 3 gaming tables and 11 slots

with 3 gaming tables and 11 slots A sophisticated whisky lounge designed for quiet conversation

Deck 6 - Lounges & Accommodations

Solana Snacks & Bar (aft), serving light bites and refreshing cocktails in a relaxed lounge setting

Snacks & Bar (aft), serving light bites and refreshing cocktails in a relaxed lounge setting ELEGANT Lounge (forward)

Additional suites and staterooms

Deck 7 - Sky Deck & Pool Terrace

Hivata Buffet

Pool deck with bar and Tlax snack venue

Infinito Sky Deck private terrace featuring captain's chairs overlooking the ship's forward journey

Dual Infinito Bars (port and starboard)

Open Bridge experiences, including informal "coffee with the captain" moments

Deck 8 - Spacious Deck Area

Pure Sky Bar

Aft sky deck with gas fire pits and heaters for daytime relaxation and starlit Mediterranean nights

Wellness Without Crowds

ELEGANT's wellness experience mirrors a high-end resort rather than a conventional cruise ship, featuring Nel Vento Spa & Beauty Salon with hair and nail services, four treatment rooms including a couples suite, a Technogym-equipped fitness center, yoga and stretch studio, separate saunas, and calm spaces designed for true restoration - all without crowding or scheduling pressure.

From Ship to Shore

That same attention to space, design, and intention shapes how ELEGANT approaches the Mediterranean itself - not as a checklist of ports, but as a series of lived experiences. ELEGANT offers a dedicated shore excursion portfolio, thoughtfully tailored in every port to cater to discerning guests: from iconic monuments and cultural traditions to the finest regional gastronomy, each experience is curated to reveal the very best of each destination.

Sailing seven-night itineraries beginning April 11, 2026, and operating through October 2, 2026, before returning May through September 2027 - including an inaugural voyage departing from Funchal, Madeira - ELEGANT offers a new way to experience the Mediterranean, defined by thoughtful itineraries, meaningful time ashore, and destinations enjoyed beyond the typical daytime window.

The result is Mediterranean travel as it is meant to be experienced: relaxed, immersive, and richly textured.

For more information or to book a VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT vacation, contact your travel advisor or visit vidantaworld.com.

About VidantaWorld Voyages

VidantaWorld Voyages brings Vidanta's globally recognized luxury hospitality philosophy to the sea, translating decades of resort expertise into a new category of ultra-luxury sailing. ELEGANT marks the brand's debut - and sets the tone for a future defined by space, beauty, ease, and deeply personalized service.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld represents the most ambitious hospitality and entertainment initiative in decades - a visionary collection of luxury vacation experiences designed to elevate the legacy theme-park destination. Built around an unwavering commitment to quality over volume, VidantaWorld is created to be "The Best of All Possible Worlds."

With locations in Nuevo Vallarta and Riviera Maya, guests discover theme-park thrills without the endless lines; entertainment immersed in nature; the culinary excellence of the finest premium cruises; and wide-open beaches without the congestion or parking hassles. Seamlessly integrating a world-class luxury theme park with five-star resort hospitality; breathtaking Cirque du Soleil productions; exquisite dining; spectacular pools; award-winning spas; and championship golf - all within secure, car-free resort campuses wrapped in natural beauty - VidantaWorld stands as a next-level destination poised to deliver happiness, service, relaxation, and fun for generations to come.

SOURCE VidantaWorld