Video Management Software Market Worth $4.79 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video management software market size is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of video surveillance and monitoring software for applications such as facility protection, traffic management, and cross-border activities is the key driver contributing to the market growth. The software is majorly used for the unified management of multimedia content including collection & storage, playback, and streaming functionalities.

Key suggestions from the report:

IP-based VMS is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for IP-based VMS by the government as well as corporates as part of video surveillance projects

The cloud segment is anticipated to gain traction owing to the increased use of cloud by companies for offering Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) for applications such as recording, flexible storage, and remote access & viewing as well as for enhanced cybersecurity solutions

Video analytics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of intelligent video surveillance systems by the government and enterprises

The government segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Numerous smart city initiatives along with multiple infrastructure development projects to support increasing urbanization are anticipated to fuel the demand for VMS market

Key players operating in the VMS market include AxxonSoft, Inc.; Qognify Inc.; Milestone Systems; Exacq Technologies, Inc.; Identiv, Inc.; Verint Systems; Magal Security Systems Ltd.; Genetec Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Salient Systems Corporation; and March Networks.

Read 138 page research report with ToC on "Video Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Solution, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/video-management-software-market

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing awareness of the benefits offered by VMS and growing investments in city surveillance as part of the smart city projects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), also known as H.265 video compression standard, coupled with the rising trend of integrating VMS with emerging technologies such as built-in intelligence and deep learning for video analytics is expected to boost the video management software market growth. A unified VMS enables customers to merge analog and IP videos and offers a cost-effective approach to businesses for expanding and improving their surveillance capabilities.

VMS can be integrated with multiple digital cameras depending on the requirements of the customer. With the growing adoption of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and Internet Protocol (IP) network cameras in the security and surveillance market, the demand for VMS is also anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The software enables customers to enhance situational awareness and monitoring capabilities. High resolution videos and imagery can also be used by government law enforcement agencies to identify, track, and arrest criminals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global video management software market based on technology, solution, deployment, end use, and region:

Video Management Software Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Analog-Based VMS



IP-Based VMS



Hybrid VMS

Video Management Software Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Video Analytics



Custom Application Management



Storage Management



Data Integration



Navigation Management



Intelligent Streaming



Security Management



Others

Video Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Video Management Software End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Retail



IT & Telecom



Media & Entertainment



Education



Others

Video Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies, by Grand View Research:

Language Translation Software & Services Market – The global language translation software & services market is expected to be spurred by globalization of enterprise markets and the need to translate website content over the forecast period.

The global language translation software & services market is expected to be spurred by globalization of enterprise markets and the need to translate website content over the forecast period. Engineering Software Market – Growing demand for automation across different industry verticals such as automotive, energy, utility, IT, telecom, media, entertainment, geology and others has led to the high adoption rate of engineering software across the globe.

Growing demand for automation across different industry verticals such as automotive, energy, utility, IT, telecom, media, entertainment, geology and others has led to the high adoption rate of engineering software across the globe. Touch Screen Technology Market – Global touch screen technology market is expected to witness a high growth on account of growing smartphone devices consumption.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.