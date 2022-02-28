Video Surveillance as a Service Market to Grow by USD 7.45 Bn | Technavio

Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Retail stores are increasingly adopting security solutions because of the rising instances of theft.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East And Africa. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of security solutions from the commercial sector is driving the video surveillance as a service market growth. However, factors such as rising privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, the video surveillance as a service market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D-Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Envysion Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, VIVOTEK Inc., and Axis Communications AB. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ADT Inc. - The company offers video surveillance systems such Real-time monitoring, Cloud Storage, and On-site storage.

The company offers video surveillance systems such Real-time monitoring, Cloud Storage, and On-site storage. Camcloud Inc. - The company offers video surveillance as a service such as Video Management Software (VMS), AXIS Companion, and AXIS Camera Station.

The company offers video surveillance as a service such as Video Management Software (VMS), AXIS Companion, and AXIS Camera Station. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud video surveillance solutions such as Cloud storage, Open device support, and Camera controls.

Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help video surveillance as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the video surveillance as a service market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video surveillance as a service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance as a service market vendors

Video Surveillance As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D-Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Envysion Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, VIVOTEK Inc., and Axis Communications AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

