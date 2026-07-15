Videotel Digital Launches VP70 4K Signage Player: Unmatched Reliability Powers Baby360's Life-Changing Maternity Education in Hospitals Nationwide

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Videotel Digital, a leader in award-winning, industrial-grade digital signage solutions, today announced the launch of the VP70 4K Industrial Looping Digital Signage Media Player—a rugged, high-performance device engineered for seamless 24/7 operation in the most demanding environments.

Designed for effortless auto-looping of 4K video, audio, and photo content directly from USB or SD card, the VP70 4K delivers crystal-clear UHD playback (up to 4K via HDMI), auto power-on/play/loop functionality, and an ultra-low failure rate of less than 0.3% - players in this series are lasting 10+ years. Built tough for continuous commercial use, it eliminates the need for complex setups, remote management headaches, or frequent interventions—allowing users to focus on what matters most: delivering impactful content.

A shining real-world success story comes from Baby360, a trusted provider of maternity education solutions serving thousands of healthcare facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Baby360 equips hospitals with up-to-date, personalized prenatal-through postpartum content—helping new and expectant parents through one of life's most important journeys via comprehensive, video, digital and print materials.

Baby360 relies on the VP70 4K to deliver its engaging video programming reliably on hospital TVs and displays. The player ensures consistent, trouble-free performance in sensitive healthcare settings where downtime simply isn't an option.

"Videotel's VP70 4K signage player stood out for its reliability, ease of use, and ability to perform consistently in healthcare environments," said Annae Ireson, President of Baby360. "It enables us to deliver our Baby360 TV programming with minimal setup and maximum dependability, which is critical for our hospital partners. Their solution allows us to focus on content and experience rather than troubleshooting technology."

This partnership underscores the VP70 4K's strengths: solid industrial design, plug-and-play simplicity, and proven excellence in high-stakes applications like healthcare education. Whether looping educational videos, promotional content, or patient information, the player empowers organizations to create consistently dependable experiences without the usual digital signage frustrations.

"Videotel is thrilled to see the VP70 4K making a real difference for innovators like Baby360," said Lisa Schneider, EVP of Sales & Marketing, Videotel Digital. "In environments where reliability is non-negotiable, our latest player sets a new standard—combining breathtaking 4K visuals with the legendary durability our customers have trusted for years. We're proud to support partners who improve lives through better information and experiences."

The VP70 4K is available now through Videotel Digital and authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.videoteldigital.com or contact [email protected].

About Videotel Digital: Videotel Digital manufactures reliable, easy-to-use digital signage players for commercial and industrial applications. From simple looping solutions to advanced networked systems, Videotel delivers hardware built to perform 24/7 with minimal maintenance.

About Baby360 Baby360 provides the most trusted maternity education solutions, from prenatal through postpartum and parenting. Serving hospitals and healthcare facilities, Baby360 offers customizable online classes, eBooks, the Bump2Baby360® mobile app, and printed materials that deliver crucial information that enhances patient care and supports families.

SOURCE Videotel Digital