Vidle Housing and Blueground Expand Housing Partnership to Bring More Fully Furnished, Mid-Term Rental Units to Healthcare Travelers

Partnership Between Industry Leaders in Fully Furnished, Mid-Term Rental Platforms Benefits Traveling Clinicians with More Choices, Greater Flexibility

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, an industry-leading, fully furnished, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, today announced a live integration with Blueground, a global platform for professionally managed, ready-to-live homes, giving traveling healthcare professionals real-time access to tens of thousands of fully furnished homes across the US—available to browse and book instantly based on their assignment needs.

This next phase of the partnership embeds Blueground's live inventory directly into VidleHousing.com, dramatically expanding immediate booking availability for clinicians nationwide, unlocking one of the largest pools of mid-term, professionally managed housing available to healthcare travelers today. Building on the previously launched On-Demand Housing Program, which enables customized, assignment-aligned housing, this integration now adds instant booking via live inventory, giving travelers both speed and flexibility within a single platform.

Healthcare travelers often secure assignments in days - not weeks - yet housing remains fragmented, scarce, and rarely aligned with contract timelines. This mismatch forces clinicians into last-minute decisions, inconsistent pricing, and housing that may not meet their needs at the exact moment they need stability the most. This integration introduces a hybrid model, combining real-time inventory with on-demand sourcing, giving travelers both immediate booking options and customized housing solutions in a single platform.

In addition to expanded inventory access, travelers booking Blueground properties through VidleHousing.com will continue to benefit from a streamlined digital experience, including access to reservation details, payments, and support through the Blueground Guest App.

"Our goal has always been to remove friction from the housing process for Healthcare Travelers," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle.com and Vidle Housing. "With the addition of Blueground's live inventory feed, we're delivering more visibility, more choices, transparent pricing and faster access to quality housing than anybody in the industry."

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, integrated housing solutions and traveler rewards like free scrubs from Figs and mental health support from BetterHelp with each booking, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress-free experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem—which includes Vidle.com for job matching and career tools—Vidle Housing supports Healthcare Travelers throughout every stage of their journey. Learn more at www.VidleHousing.com.

About Blueground

Blueground is redefining how people live. As the world's leading platform for curated, ready-to-live homes, Blueground enables individuals and businesses to move freely and live fully—whether for a few days, months, or longer. Headquartered in New York City, Blueground offers a network of over 40,000 turnkey apartments in 50+ cities worldwide. Guests can browse, book, and manage their stays within minutes through the Blueground Guest App. Learn more at www.theblueground.com.

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SOURCE Vidle Housing