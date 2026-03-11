Vidle Housing Partners with June Homes, Part of Outpost Group, to Expand Nationwide Access to Fully Furnished Mid-Term Rentals for Travel Healthcare Professionals

Strategic Partnership Aligns to Meet Growing Demand for Rental Housing for Travel Nurses and Travel Allied Professionals Across the U.S.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, a nationwide mid-term rental platform built specifically for healthcare travelers, today announced a strategic partnership with June Homes, now a part of Outpost Group, the largest co-living operator in the U.S., to provide expanded access to fully furnished, professionally managed apartments in key U.S. cities.

Through this collaboration, healthcare travelers — including travel nurses and allied health professionals — will gain streamlined access to move-in-ready housing designed for 30+ day stays, aligning with typical 13 to 26-week healthcare assignments.

The partnership comes following June Home's recent merger with Outpost to form Outpost Group, creating the largest co-living and flexible living operators in the United States. This merger further expands housing options available to Vidle Housing healthcare travelers, providing:

Broader geographic coverage across high-demand metro areas

Increased professionally managed inventory

Integrated operational infrastructure and resident support

Greater stability for mid-term renters

"Healthcare travelers require dependable housing partners who can deliver consistency across markets," said Steve Curtin, President of Vidle Housing. "June Homes' expanded platform and footprint align perfectly with our commitment to quality, flexibility, and scalability for clinicians serving communities nationwide."

"We are thrilled to partner with Vidle Housing and support the travel healthcare community," said Sergii Starostin, CEO at Outpost Group. "Vidle Housing has built a truly unique business model that bridges employment and housing in a way that simplifies the entire relocation journey for healthcare professionals. Their focused approach to mid-term, fully furnished rentals create meaningful value for both travelers and housing providers, and we are proud to expand access to our professionally managed inventory through this collaboration."

Supporting the Travel Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare professionals relocating every few months require flexible, reliable housing that aligns with stipend budgets and proximity to healthcare facilities. By making June Homes' and Outpost furnished rentals available to the Vidle Housing platform, travelers benefit from transparent pricing, digital booking, and professionally managed residences that remove friction from the travel process.

Vidle Housing operates as a nationwide fully furnished, mid-term rental platform exclusively for healthcare travelers, with a focus on convenience, optimal locations near medical facilities that employ travelers, and pricing that fits within the budget of healthcare traveler's housing stipends. Vidle Housing also provides perks for travelers when booking on the platform including a free set of FIGS medical scrubs and a year of mental health support and tools from BetterHelp.

Combined with Vidle.com - Vidle's companion healthcare job platform, integrating employment opportunities with housing resources, the broader Vidle ecosystem offers a seamless pathway from job placement to move-in.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing (www.VidleHousing.com) is a nationwide mid-term rental platform serving healthcare travelers and property owners across all 50 U.S. states. The platform specializes in fully furnished rentals with a 30-day minimum stay requirement, designed specifically for travel nurses and travel allied health professionals. Vidle Housing is part of the broader Vidle Group ecosystem that includes Vidle.com (www.vidle.com), supporting travel healthcare employment and housing needs.

About June Homes

Founded in 2017, June Homes (www.JuneHomes.com) is a flexible living platform that provides fully furnished apartments across major U.S. cities. The company offers convenient, move-in-ready housing solutions designed for modern renters seeking flexibility and ease, and hosts approximately 4,000 residents each year.

Following its merger with Outpost (www.Outpost.me) to form Outpost Group, the company operates as the largest co-living and flexible living providers in the United States, managing 4000+ units, delivering professionally managed housing solutions designed for convenience, flexibility, and move-in-ready living.

