Vidya Chadaga Joins RKD Group as Executive Vice President of Products

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, is thrilled to welcome Vidya Chadaga as Executive Vice President of Products.

Chadaga is a skilled product strategist, technology expert and empathetic leader with more than two decades of experience in bringing innovative products to market. She has held influential positions at several top SaaS companies, including Marketo (now part of Adobe), Cleo, ServiceMax (acquired by GE), Cast Iron Systems (acquired by IBM), Oracle and SAP.

Vidya Chadaga RKD Group

"To be successful, nonprofits need data and technology enablement to build and continue great relationships with their donors of today and tomorrow," CEO Chris Pritcher said. "Vidya will be instrumental in our efforts to develop products that enable our nonprofit partners to reimagine their fundraising in this age of connection."

Chadaga will join RKD's executive committee, helping to build innovative solutions that solve the industry's biggest problems.

"I am excited to join a company that has a strong values-based approach to serving both employees and clients," Chadaga said. "My vision is to help nonprofit organizations streamline their fundraising and marketing efforts while providing a seamless donor experience that fosters long-term engagement."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. With five decades of experience, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

Related Links:

https://rkdgroup.com/

Contact:

Justin McCord

[email protected]

214-755-9752

SOURCE RKD Group