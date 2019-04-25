WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Viessmann-Recalls-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Vitodens boilers

Hazard: The boiler heat exchanger back plate can corrode and leak flue gases, allowing the boiler to emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor from whom they purchased the boiler or Viessmann to schedule a free in-home safety inspection and repair. Consumers who continue the use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

Consumer Contact:

Viessmann at 800-288-0667 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email recall@viessmann.com or online at www.viessmann.com and click on "Important Notice" located in the middle of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,900 (in addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves the Vitodens 200-W and Vitodens 222-F series boilers used for space or domestic water heating. There are five affected models in a specific serial number range. The Vitodens 200-W is a wall hung unit, housed in a white metal box about 38 inches high and 18 inches wide. The Vitodens 222-F is a floor mounted unit, housed in a white metal box about 68 inches tall and 24 inches wide. The name "Vitodens" is printed on the label on the outside of the boiler box. The product name and model number can be found on the left side of the boiler cover. The serial number can be found on the underside of the wall mounted boiler and on the center section on the floor mount model.

Product Model Part

Number Serial Number Range Vitodens 200-W B2HB 19 7538092 7538092401003107 to 7538092701038106 B2HB 26 7538093 7538093401002107 to 7538093701177109 B2HB 35 7538094 7538094401003101 to 7538094701446103 Vitodens 222-F B2TB 19 7542250 7542250401001100 to 7542250401210106 B2TB 35 7542251 7542251401001107 to 7542251701257105

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold at: Viessmann Authorized Dealers from September 2014 through October 2018 for between $2,700 and $4,200.

Importer/Distributor: Viessmann Manufacturing Company (U.S.) Inc., of Warwick, R.I.

Manufacturer: Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG, of Germany

Manufactured in: Germany

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/69606r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Release Number: 19-111

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

