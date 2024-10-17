VIETJET THAILAND EARNS TOP HONOUR AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

Vietjet Thailand wins the 2024 'Best International Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand' award at the esteemed Global Brand Awards

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Global Brand Awards conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in the United Kingdom, honour excellence across diverse industries. After a comprehensive evaluation of factors like customer satisfaction, innovation, market impact, and engagement, Vietjet Thailand emerged as a standout, earning remarkable recognition for its exceptional achievements and industry leadership.

Jay Reddy, CEO, of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "On behalf of Global Brands Magazine, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vietjet Thailand for being recognized as the 'Best International Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand.' This achievement is a testament to your continued drive for excellence, cutting-edge innovation, and exceptional service delivery. Vietjet's dedication to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality air travel while continuously expanding its international presence is truly commendable. We are proud to honour Vietjet Thailand which is reshaping the low-cost carrier landscape in Thailand and beyond."

"Since our first commercial flight in Thailand in 2016, Vietjet Thailand has operated 36 domestic and international routes, serving over 28 million passengers. We've expanded our international network to top destinations across the region including Japan, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia…This award truly reflects the hard work we've put in over the past eight years to earn our passengers' trust by delivering safe, on-time, friendly & fun, and affordable services. We're so proud to be recognized as the fastest-growing low-cost airline, and we couldn't have done it without the ongoing valued support of our passengers. Our fleet, with young and modern aircraft, has grown much stronger, infused with advanced technologies in our operations to ensure the safety of every flight, and we're committed to caring for the environment by incorporating Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). As we continue to grow, we're dedicated to making every flight a safe, enjoyable, and pleasant experience while further expanding our flight network across the region and enhancing our quality service to serve our passengers" said, Mr. Woranate Laprabang, CEO of Vietjet Thailand.

ABOUT VIETJET THAILAND

Established in 2014, Vietjet Thailand has been cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers to discover Thailand and many other countries with its hospitable and enjoyable service. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the airline offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

The 'Fastest Growing Airline Brand – Thailand, 2023' by Global Brand Awards 2023, Vietjet Thailand has been continuously expanding its young and modern fleet, featuring Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Currently, Vietjet Thailand operates 11 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Ma and Chiang Raii. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, Taipei and other top destinations in the region.

Further information at th.vietjetair.com

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at the Grand Hyatt, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2025. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2024, please click on the following link: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Check out our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3YqvhR3

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/4eLK3I0

Instagram: https://bit.ly/408gJH3

Twitter: https://bit.ly/4dSGe2e

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377199/GBM_2024_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine