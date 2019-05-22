Vietnam Airlines strengthens alliance with Sabre to reduce costs and optimize onboard catering and provisioning

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, announced a new long-term agreement with national carrier Vietnam Airlines, which has adopted the industry-leading, Sabre AirVision In-Flight solution. In line with a recently announced memorandum of understanding describing Vietnam Airlines' intention to significantly expand their existing strategic relationship with Sabre, In-Flight is expected to drive substantial efficiencies and cost savings for the airline.

"Vietnam Airlines is pleased to deepen its partnership with Sabre. As the fastest growing flag carrier in Southeast Asia, we continually look for innovative technology solutions to propel our business into the future," said Trinh Ngoc Thanh, executive vice president, Vietnam Airlines. "In addition to optimizing our onboard catering and provisioning, In-Flight will also enable a connected view across all our catering functions and provide advanced integration and automation capabilities that will positively contribute to our margin," he added.

As part of Sabre's Commercial Platform offering, In-Flight can help an airline to drive cost savings of up to 10% of their total catering budget by enabling a seamless integration between the airline and its catering partners, regardless of their location, thanks to its automated planning and communication capabilities. A joint business value workshop also estimated that In-Flight could contribute to a reduction in meal wastage to less than 1% and inventory costs by close to 4% over the next five years.

"Sabre In-Flight will enhance the carrier's operational efficiency as Vietnam Airlines strives to become one of the largest airlines in the region by 2024," said Dasha Kuksenko, Vice President, Regional General Manager, North Asia, Travel Solutions, Airlines. "We are excited to continue to strengthen this longstanding relationship."

This announcement follows a highly publicized signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sabre and Vietnam Airlines, covering a range of innovative technology solutions. The event was held at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, and was attended by President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong.

The carrier also recently extended their agreement to utilize SabreSonic, Sabre's passenger service system (PSS), and renewed a long-term content distribution agreement through the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS) over the past year. Today's announcement expands the relationship between both industry leaders, and further strengthens the results-driven alliance that has developed between the two corporations for more than 20 years.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines- a member of SkyTeam Alliance- is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 97 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in the world to successfully operate both next-generation aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB at the same time.

Skytrax- the world's leading airline and airport rating organization- has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for 3 consecutive years. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market - one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world - throughout 20 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier with an internationally recognizable brand characterized by Vietnamese traditional culture, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve 5-star status and become a major airline in Asia.

