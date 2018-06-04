Vietnam Airlines, the fastest growing flag carrier in Southeast Asia, expands partnership with Sabre

"It was an obvious choice to continue our multi-year collaboration with such an innovative technology provider as Sabre, allowing us to offer an enhanced experience to our customers," said Trinh Hong Quang – Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines. "By integrating Sabre's advanced solutions to an already robust platform, Vietnam Airlines will be well-equipped to address the fast-changing air travel landscape," he added.

With the use of Sabre's innovative technology solutions, customers will be provided with a seamless experience, from flight search, online booking, check-in, purchasing ancillaries on websites, and after-sales service. This differentiated experience will be powered by Sabre's powerful passenger service system, with enhanced functionalities that will provide increased revenue opportunities by tailoring offers and experiences to meet the needs of every traveller.

Committed to supporting the airline in meeting the International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards for distribution technology, Sabre will also provide Vietnam Airlines with advanced technology that will enhance the development of mobile applications.

"By implementing this breadth and depth of Sabre innovation, Vietnam Airlines will increase their competitive advantage in the Asia Pacific market," said Dave Shirk, president, Sabre Airline Solutions. "Our two companies have generated impressive results over the course of our lengthy relationship. With our customer-centric retailing, distribution and fulfilment capabilities, Sabre will continue to bring significant value to Vietnam Airlines as they strive to become one of the region's largest carriers," he added.

This announcement comes shortly after Sabre and Vietnam Airlines renewed a long-term content distribution agreement through the Sabre global distribution system (GDS), further strengthening the results-driven partnership that has developed between the two corporations.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines- a member of SkyTeam alliance- is the national flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the Mekong sub-region, operating 90 routes to 20 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day, connecting the world's major cities to mesmerizing travel destinations in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

In 2017, Skytrax- the world's leading airline and airport rating organization- has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for 2 consecutive years and 14th among the 20 best premium class airlines in the world. At the 2017 CAPA Asia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, Vietnam Airlines was awarded Asia Pacific Airline of the Year. This achievement is the result of the organization's tireless devotion and commitment to improve the quality across a range of products and services.

Positioning itself as a modern carrier whose brand is characterized by Vietnamese traditional culture and internationally recognized, Vietnam Airlines is operating world's most modern, environment-friendly aircraft, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350-900 and making constant efforts to improve its service quality. The airline is striving to become a favourite airline in Asia.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

