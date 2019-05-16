Viettel demonstrates the first 5G connection in Vietnam

Viettel will continue to have other 5G trials in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Viettel plans to install 70 5G trial BTSs in Hanoi and HCM City in June so that it can collect a detailed evaluation on coverage, data and maximum speed to prepare for 5G network planning and design nationwide.

Attending the event, the minister of information and communications Nguyen Manh Hung expresses high regards for Viettel's efforts in adopting new tech. "Viettel and other operators must test their 5G deployment early in order to provide 5G connections for all the industrial sites and smart factories of the country in 2020," says the minister. In his earlier statements, the minister said that 5G would be an opportunity for Vietnam to improve its ranking in the world. Vietnam will be among the first countries in the world to deploy 5G.

"With the mission of constructing a digital society in Vietnam, Viettel is confident in its ability to master latest technologies. Viettel has just deployed 4G LTE-M and NB-IoT which make us one of the first 50 operators to deploy these technologies in the world. We are ready to resolve many challenges that society faces today using the most advanced technologies. We are also building the best network security team to protect the safety of our users," said Le Dang Dung, CEO of Viettel Group.

"Viettel and Ericsson both recognize the importance of using 5G to deliver the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, promising to transform digitally all industry from manufacturing, agriculture to healthcare and education," says Denis Brunetti, Chairman of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

