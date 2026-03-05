Viettel High Tech Accelerates 6G Architecture Leadership through Strategic Global Alliances at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel High Tech , the advanced technology arm of Viettel Group, today announced the establishment of strategic collaborations with Intel, AMD and ID Quantique at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, while formally joining the global 6G alliance initiated by Qualcomm. These agreements mark a strategic milestone in Viettel High Tech's evolution from a large-scale 5G research, development and deployment leader to a co-architect of the global 6G architecture and technology roadmap.

The collaboration focuses on joint development and validation of key 5G Advanced and 6G technologies.

As the telecommunications industry advances toward highly automated, AI-integrated network infrastructures, Viettel High Tech is driving the development of 5G Advanced and 6G systems built on AI-native design principles, post-quantum security and energy-efficient architecture from inception. This approach extends beyond performance enhancement, contributing to the foundational standards and operational frameworks of future networks.

The collaboration with Intel focuses on joint development and validation of key 5G Advanced and 6G technologies, including AI optimization within RAN architecture and cloud-native network systems. Early access to next-generation computing platforms enables Viettel High Tech to accelerate technology validation cycles and strengthen its position within the global AI-RAN ecosystem.

With AMD, Viettel High Tech is advancing high-performance computing architectures for AI-driven networks and edge computing environments. The partnership targets scalable, cost-efficient and energy-optimized infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale 5G and 6G deployments.

In parallel, cooperation with ID Quantique establishes a foundation for integrating quantum-safe cryptography into telecom infrastructure at the architectural level, preparing networks for long-term security requirements in the 6G era and cross-border connectivity scenarios.

These strategic initiatives build upon Viettel High Tech's proven 5G capabilities at commercial scale. The company has deployed 2,500 "Make in Vietnam" 5G base stations, developed a 5G Open RAN solution with Qualcomm delivering up to 24% energy savings under high-load conditions, and was recognized a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions. Download the full report: 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions .

By leveraging 5G Advanced as a strategic bridge to 6G, Viettel High Tech is embedding forward-compatible technologies into existing infrastructure, reducing transition cycles while actively contributing to global architectural and standardization efforts. This marks a decisive shift from technology deployment to ecosystem and architecture leadership in the decade ahead.

