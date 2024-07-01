ViewTrade launches in Australia to deliver enhanced global market access, nearly USD $160M in possible savings

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and SYDNEY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment and trading technology solutions provider ViewTrade Holding Corporation has launched in Australia in a bid to deliver enhanced global market access, reduce inefficiencies caused by legacy infrastructure, and create investment avenues for the $9 trillion of superannuation assets expected to amass by 2041.

Carl Brazendale, Chief Operating Officer, Kerry Buggi, Operations Manager, and Nigel Singh, Chief Executive Officer, lead ViewTrade's expansion in the Australian market.

ViewTrade has also calculated that its technology and operational solutions, particularly for crossborder investing, could bring efficiencies not currently available to the Australian wealth industry, creating savings of nearly USD $160 million annually given the scale of wealth under management.

Unlocking more efficient and broader access to global markets would also enable Australian investors to capitalise on new opportunities for diversification and returns.

ViewTrade therefore hopes to create significant value for Australia and its financial services ecosystem, which it sees as having quite an exceptional talent pool thanks to the significant complexity of the regulatory landscape.

Tony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade Holding Corporation, said: "Launching in Australia underscores ViewTrade's dedication to empowering financial institutions and wealth management firms across the globe. But it is particularly exciting for us to launch into such a promising market as Australia, where we have incredible wealth management expertise and high potential for growth. We can't wait to work with partners on the ground, given the sophistication and talent in the local market."

As of year-end 2023, ViewTrade carried over USD $20 billion in assets under administration globally. In cross-border transactions, it also brokered 58.2 billion equity shares, USD $860.9 billion in equity orders, and 16.7 million option contracts between 2020 and 2023.

This makes ViewTrade one of the largest B2B-only, cross-border investment solution providers globally.

Its new Sydney-based regional HQ makes Australia the 30th country where ViewTrade provides its suite of solutions including cross-border and multi-asset investments, custody, and funding for broker-dealers, super funds, wealth advisors, and fintechs.

The new entity is now operating under the name ViewTrade International Australia (VTIA), and will be used to expand an already-significant APAC presence, with plans to also expand its existing presence in the Middle East.

VTIA is helmed by CEO Nigel Singh , whose 20 years' experience within wealth management, capital markets, and investment technology includes establishing Morgan Stanley's flagship Private Wealth Management (PWM) operation in Australia.

Singh is joined by Chief Operating Officer Carl Brazendale , a financial services veteran with 13 years' experience at BNY Mellon's Pershing division, and leadership roles at global fintech providers such as GBST and Broadridge. Former Morgan Stanley director and FinClear exec, Kerri Buggy VTIA's the Operations Manager.

According to Singh, the immense opportunity lies in the ability of ViewTrade's local team to work closely with Australian firms to create significant efficiencies through world-class technology and unparalleled global access, significantly reducing Time-to-Value (TTV) creation for clients looking to achieve their strategic and tactical goals.

Nigel Singh, CEO of ViewTrade International Australia, said: "The Australian market is ripe with potential, huge financial services and wealth sector, exceptional talent pool, and strong yet balanced regulatory landscape.

"I am excited to work closely with local Australian firms to deliver the same market-leading levels of innovation and efficiency that ViewTrade has delivered in other markets globally.

"Our local Australian expertise and strong belief in the value and potential of the Australian financial services industry as a whole will position us strongly to succeed from day one. We couldn't be more excited to build bespoke solutions tailored to the strengths and needs of this critical market to help realise its enormous potential."

