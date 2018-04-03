Viking Announces New 2019 Ocean & River Combination Cruises

"Our guests are experienced travelers who appreciate immersive cultural experiences, while also exploring the world in comfort," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Only Viking can provide a destination-focused voyage that marries the river and sea into a single, unified journey. With one flight, our guests can experience both of our award-winning cruise products, making it even easier for them to explore the world."

Ocean & River Voyages

Starting in June 2018, Viking's first two combination cruises will set sail, allowing guests to explore even more throughout Europe with rich cultural experiences in each port of call. With the new Ocean & River Voyages, guests can experience sailing through the heart of Europe on an award-winning 190-guest Viking Longship, as well as sailing the high seas on one of Viking's award-winning 930-guest ocean ships. Full details on the new 2019 Ocean & River Voyages can be found on Viking's website here and highlights include:

Grand European & Viking Fjords – ( Budapest – Bergen; May 26, 2019 ; June 2, 2019 ) – This 22-day itinerary brings guests to six countries and 19 ports of call. From the riches of Budapest to the pristine shores of Norway , guests will sail the Danube River into Austria's vineyard-laden Wachau Valley and pause to explore Germany's historic castles along the Rhine River. In Amsterdam , guests will experience Holland's famous windmills before boarding one of Viking's 930-guest ocean ships and sailing north, calling on multiple ports in Norway , from cosmopolitan Stavanger to breathtakingly scenic Flåm. Finally, disembark in the historic fishing village of Bergen, home to the iconic, colorful 18th-century wooden row houses and the Bryggen wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This itinerary is also available in the reverse direction. Inclusive pricing starts at $8,748 per person.

– ( – Bergen; ; ) – This 22-day itinerary brings guests to six countries and 19 ports of call. From the riches of to the pristine shores of , guests will sail the Danube River into vineyard-laden Wachau Valley and pause to explore historic castles along the Rhine River. In , guests will experience famous windmills before boarding one of Viking's 930-guest ocean ships and sailing north, calling on multiple ports in , from cosmopolitan Stavanger to breathtakingly scenic Flåm. Finally, disembark in the historic fishing village of Bergen, home to the iconic, colorful 18th-century wooden row houses and the Bryggen wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This itinerary is also available in the reverse direction. Inclusive pricing starts at per person. Rhine & Viking Shores & Fjords – ( Basel – Bergen; June 30, 2018 ; June 2, 2019 ) – Guests will experience highlights of the Rhine River and discover Nordic wonders by sea on this 15-day itinerary, exploring six countries and 15 ports. From artistic Basel to Germany's storied Black Forest and Cologne's iconic Cathedral, guests will immerse themselves in the experience of each city and discover its rich culture first-hand. In Amsterdam , guests will be transferred directly to one of Viking's 930-guest ocean ships and will continue their journey in the North Sea to Skagen, Denmark , before sailing through Norway's dramatic fjords and disembarking in Bergen, a city with deep Viking roots. This itinerary is also available in the reverse direction. Inclusive pricing starts at $6,348 per person.

The Viking Difference

Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. Ships are small to get guests closer to their destination, with more time in port and more overnights. Onboard, guests find serene Scandinavian spaces, where every room is beautiful and functional, quiet and filled with light. All-veranda ships mean that guests experience every day with a new, expansive vista. With the most al fresco dining at sea, featuring regional cuisines and always-available American classics, Viking's guests can truly dine in their destination. A focus on cultural enrichment brings immersive experiences onshore and onboard. And only The Viking Way brings guests itineraries that feature Local Life, Working World and Privileged Access experiences.

In addition, Viking Inclusive Value provides a small ship experience at a big ship value and no nickel-and-diming – with every cruise fare including a veranda stateroom, shore excursions in each port of call, all onboard meals, and all port charges and government taxes. Guests also enjoy many complimentary amenities as part of their fare, including: beer and wine with lunch and dinner service; premium dining reservations; Wi-Fi; self-service laundry; access to the Thermal Suite in the LivNordic Spa; and 24-hour room service—an included value of more than $200 per person, per day for an average cruise.

Booking Details

From now through April 30, 2018, Viking is offering U.S. residents 2-for-1 cruise fares on select 2018 ocean and river cruise itineraries, with additional savings on international air. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel agent.

Media Assets

For more information, images and b-roll for Viking, contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 with the purchase of four ships in Russia and is now the leader in river and small ship ocean cruising. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. In its first two years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016 and 2017 "World's Best" Awards. Viking currently operates a fleet of 65 vessels, offering scenic cruising on rivers and oceans around the world. By 2027 the company will operate 16 930-guest ocean cruise ships. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or visit www.vikingcruises.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-announces-new-2019-ocean--river-combination-cruises-300623055.html

SOURCE Viking

Related Links

https://www.vikingcruises.com

