Viking Announces New Itinerary To Experience The Passion Play In Oberammergau

"We are committed to providing our guests with opportunities that bring local culture and history to life both onboard our ships and onshore," said Richard Marnell, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Viking. "To help our guests learn about a destination through 'Working World,' 'Local Life,' or 'Privileged Access' experiences, such as this historic performance, is what we call 'The Viking Way' of exploration."

On the 10-day journey, guests will experience a performance of The Passion Play, a depiction of the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ performed by local citizens of Oberammergau once every decade since 1634. Sailing on Viking's award-winning 190-guest Viking Longships, guests will be able to immerse themselves in the rich culture during each port of call along the Danube River. In addition to The Oberammergau Passion Play performance, highlights from the new Oberammergau, The Passion Play itinerary include:

Enjoy a Tour and Organ Concert in Passau: Explore the Italianate-style streets of Passau and stop in to view Europe's largest pipe organ with more than 17,000 pipes at the magnificent 17th-century St. Stephen's Cathedral.

Explore the Italianate-style streets of Passau and stop in to view Europe's largest pipe organ with more than 17,000 pipes at the magnificent 17th-century St. Stephen's Cathedral. Experience a Mozart & Strauss Concert in Vienna: In the city celebrated for its music, enjoy a special classical concert including the beautiful strains of Strauss waltzes and selections from Mozart's The Magic Flute—music that has defined this magical city.

Explore Nuremberg's History: The dramatic stage on which the Third Reich rose and fell, get a glimpse into Nuremberg's World War II history including Zeppelin Field and the Palace of Justice, the venue of the Nazi war trials.

Soak in Budapest's Thermal Baths: Experience firsthand the restorative benefits of bathing in the thermal waters that flow through Budapest, which was discovered by ancient Romans and still today, a regimen most residents cannot live without.

The Viking Difference

Designed for discerning travelers with interests in history, art, music and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. The Viking Difference is providing guests with extraordinarily well-designed cruises that bring them closer to the cultures of the world. Itineraries are designed for maximum time in port, often with late evenings or overnights, so guests can experience local culture at night or evening performances. And only The Viking Way of exploration brings guests itineraries that feature Local Life, Working World and Privileged Access experiences.

Booking Details

From now through June 30, 2018, Viking is offering U.S. residents 2-for-1 cruise fares on Oberammergau, The Passion Play, with additional savings on international air. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel agent.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 with the purchase of four ships in Russia and is now the leader in river and small ship ocean cruising. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. In its first two years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016 and 2017 "World's Best" Awards. Viking currently operates a fleet of 65 vessels, offering scenic cruising on rivers and oceans around the world. By 2027 the company will operate 16 930-guest ocean cruise ships. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or visit www.vikingcruises.com.

