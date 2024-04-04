Viking Group, Inc. Unveils Enhanced Virtual Reality Training Platform, Elevating Fire Protection Education

CALEDONIA, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, is pleased to announce the latest advancements in its cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) training platform, Virtual Viking. Designed to revolutionize the educational experience for fire protection professionals, Virtual Viking endeavors to elevate users through distinctive training simulations and guided programs – facilitating a deeper understanding of Viking valves and systems.

Virtual Viking, available on the Steam platform, introduces a sleek menu design for enhanced navigation, making it easier for trainees to step into a VR environment on their own schedule – users can practice resetting wet, dry, deluge and preaction systems at home, in the office or even at their job site. Additionally, the platform offers new courses such as F1 and VXD Hydraulic simulations, along with "Startup" modules to guide users through system startup processes.

"We are excited to introduce these new updates to Virtual Viking which help simplify user experience and provide easier navigation," notes Rob Rudaitis, Manager – Digital Products. "Virtual Viking continues to set the standard for immersive and effective VR training, empowering fire protection professionals to enhance their skillset."

Virtual Viking is accessible through Steam and is compatible with VR headsets or web browsers, providing convenient and flexible access to high-quality fire protection training anytime, anywhere. To learn more about the latest updates to Virtual Viking, visit https://info.vikinggroupinc.com/virtual-viking.

Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com.

