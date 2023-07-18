Viking M&A Celebrates Team Promotion

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

18 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions is pleased to announce the promotion of Jacob Middleton to Advisor.

Jacob joined Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in 2021 and has drawn from personal experience to connect with business owners throughout Florida. Over the last two years, Jacob has progressed his skill set while working with the Viking leadership team. Jacob has played an integral role as a member of the Viking team on numerous transactions, helping formalize successful closings by understanding the challenges business owners face, and working with dedication to achieve our client's goals.

Larry Lawson II, President of the Florida Division shared, "Jacob has consistently demonstrated his ability to bring clarity to the complex transactions. Jacob's promotion is a testament to his dedication and ability to build trust with colleagues and clients. Jacob's advancement to Advisor will further enhance our Florida division's capabilities in delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The strength of the Viking M&A team is what makes the company such a valuable asset to its clients. As an Advisor, Jacob will further serve as a resource to sellers and buyers across multiple industries, helping facilitate transactions from inception to closing.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's advisors are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions and is the leading advisory firm of its type in the Southeast United States. Viking operates across seven (7) states, including two headquarters located in Tampa, FL and Charlotte, NC.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

