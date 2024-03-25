Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Strategic Acquisition of Navarre Properties by Best Beach Getaways

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, the leading intermediary in property management business transactions, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Navarre Properties by Jim DeVos and Jerry Underhill, founders of Best Beach Getaways. This strategic acquisition represents a significant expansion for Best Beach Getaways, solidifying its presence as a family-owned and operated leader in vacation rental management on Florida's Panhandle and Gulf Coasts.

Navarre Properties, founded in 2003 by Laurie Gallup, has been a cornerstone of vacation rental management in Navarre Beach, Florida. Consistently receiving the Trip Advisor Award of Excellence, Navarre Properties has built a reputation for unparalleled guest service and quality beach rentals. This acquisition marks a new chapter in the Navarre Properties story and reinforces the continued growth and success of Best Beach Getaways in the competitive vacation rental market.

Viking M&A advisors Jacob Middleton and Larry (Tripp) Lawson III expertly facilitated this transaction, recognizing the perfect match between the Navarre Properties esteemed local operation and Best Beach Getaways' extensive vacation rental and property management experience.

The acquisition process moved swiftly, with Middleton reaching out to DeVos & Underhill immediately upon listing, culminating in a contract by the end of the week - a testament to the seamless fit between both parties.

Navarre Beach, nestled between Gulf Islands National Seashore and Navarre Beach Marine Park, offers a serene family vacation destination with white-sand beaches and a range of outdoor activities. This acquisition by Best Beach Getaways leverages the unique attributes of Navarre Beach, aiming to enhance the vacation experience for families and visitors while contributing to the local community's growth.

This transaction underscores Viking's expertise in the property management M&A sector, highlighting the company's commitment to connecting skilled entrepreneurs and businesses with significant growth potential. Viking M&A is the authority in property management business transactions, supporting owners in realizing top value for their companies. For those considering selling their property management business, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions offers comprehensive support and guidance through the sales process, ensuring a smooth and beneficial transition for all parties involved.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking is the Southeast's premier intermediary for lower to middle-market M&A transactions, specializing in real estate brokerage, traditional property management, and vacation rental management businesses. In business since 1996, 70% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 850 successful transactions. With this strong track record of successful deals and a vast network of vetted buyers, Viking M&A is dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for business owners looking to sell.

