Viking M&A Welcomes New Senior Advisor

Viking M&A celebrates the addition of Senior Advisor Reed Kelly to the Nashville team.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions is pleased to welcome Senior Advisor Reed Kelly to the Nashville Division. With over three decades of experience in the Wealth Management business, Reed brings an abundance of knowledge and expertise to Viking's dedicated team.

After graduating from The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Reed began his career as a Financial Advisor. He held various leadership roles in Nashville, Knoxville, Charlotte, and Richmond, including Divisional Management, responsible for over 200 direct reports and over 100mm in annual revenue. After leaving the Wealth Management business, Reed stepped into entrepreneurship. He started, managed, and grew a commercial kitchen ventilation and fire suppression systems company. After several years of running this venture, he successfully sold the company. In addition, Reed is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) and enjoys working with business owners on all aspects of transitioning their businesses. His entrepreneurial background and experience make him ideal for Viking M&A.

"We are excited to welcome Reed Kelly to our team as a Senior Advisor," said Kyle Kerrigan, Managing Partner of Viking's Nashville Division. "Reed's extensive experience in Wealth Management and entrepreneurship, combined with his passion for helping business owners, will be a great asset to our clients. We look forward to working with him to continue delivering exceptional service and results."

Viking Mergers and Acquisitions is confident that Reed's expertise and dedication to his clients will further strengthen the firm's position as a leader in the mergers and acquisitions industry.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions