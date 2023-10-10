Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Unveil a Cutting-Edge Website to Enhance User Experience and Showcase Innovation

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a provider of automation systems, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new website, designed to provide visitors with an immersive and informative experience while highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The revamped website, accessible at vikingmasekrobotics.com, features a fresh, modern design, streamlined navigation, and enhanced functionality, aimed at making it easier for users to explore their wide range of robotics and automation solutions.

Key features of the new website include:

Intuitive User Interface: The website boasts an intuitive user interface that allows visitors to easily browse products, industries served, case studies, and resources. Comprehensive Product Information: Detailed product pages provide in-depth information about the state-of-the-art automation solutions and services that Viking Masek Robotics & Automation offers. Industry Solutions: Discover how the technology at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation caters to a variety of industries, from food and beverage to health and medical, and much more, through industry-specific landing pages. Resource Library: Access an extensive collection of resources, including case studies, FAQs, and a blog that offers insights into packaging trends and innovations. Responsive Design: The website is fully responsive, ensuring an optimal viewing experience across all devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones. Easy Contact and Support: Quickly connect with the expert team at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation through the website, with dedicated contact forms for inquiries and support.

Formerly IAS, Inc., Viking Masek Robotics & Automation joined forces with Viking Masek in 2023, coming together as a single-source provider of full-line, turnkey packaging automation solutions. The website redesign was a direct result of the partnership.

"We are excited to introduce our new website to our valued customers, partners, and industry peers," said Bryan Brisch, VP of Sales & Marketing at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation. "This website represents our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and providing easy access to information about our cutting-edge solutions. We believe it will serve as a valuable resource for anyone seeking advanced packaging and automation solutions."

The launch of the website is just one of many steps Viking Masek Robotics & Automation is taking to enhance its online presence and engagement with the global packaging community. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for the company's newsletter to stay updated on the latest developments, industry insights, and product announcements.

About Viking Masek Robotics & Automation:

Viking Masek Robotics & Automation was founded with the vision of uniting automation technology to elevate what is possible in manufacturing. They are a group of engineers that uses their diverse backgrounds to provide cutting-edge packaging automation systems. They believe that success starts with robust design, that collaboration is essential, and that passion drives innovation.

About Viking Masek:

Viking Masek is a leading global provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Viking Masek offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions for various industries. Their state-of-the-art technology and expertise help businesses optimize their packaging processes and achieve operational excellence.

