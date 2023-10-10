Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Unveil a Cutting-Edge Website to Enhance User Experience and Showcase Innovation

News provided by

Viking Masek Robotics & Automation

10 Oct, 2023, 08:34 ET

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a provider of automation systems, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new website, designed to provide visitors with an immersive and informative experience while highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The revamped website, accessible at vikingmasekrobotics.com, features a fresh, modern design, streamlined navigation, and enhanced functionality, aimed at making it easier for users to explore their wide range of robotics and automation solutions.

Key features of the new website include:

  1. Intuitive User Interface: The website boasts an intuitive user interface that allows visitors to easily browse products, industries served, case studies, and resources.
  2. Comprehensive Product Information: Detailed product pages provide in-depth information about the state-of-the-art automation solutions and services that Viking Masek Robotics & Automation offers.
  3. Industry Solutions: Discover how the technology at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation caters to a variety of industries, from food and beverage to health and medical, and much more, through industry-specific landing pages.
  4. Resource Library: Access an extensive collection of resources, including case studies, FAQs, and a blog that offers insights into packaging trends and innovations.
  5. Responsive Design: The website is fully responsive, ensuring an optimal viewing experience across all devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones.
  6. Easy Contact and Support: Quickly connect with the expert team at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation through the website, with dedicated contact forms for inquiries and support.

Formerly IAS, Inc., Viking Masek Robotics & Automation joined forces with Viking Masek in 2023, coming together as a single-source provider of full-line, turnkey packaging automation solutions. The website redesign was a direct result of the partnership.

"We are excited to introduce our new website to our valued customers, partners, and industry peers," said Bryan Brisch, VP of Sales & Marketing at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation. "This website represents our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and providing easy access to information about our cutting-edge solutions. We believe it will serve as a valuable resource for anyone seeking advanced packaging and automation solutions."

The launch of the website is just one of many steps Viking Masek Robotics & Automation is taking to enhance its online presence and engagement with the global packaging community. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for the company's newsletter to stay updated on the latest developments, industry insights, and product announcements.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Bryan Brisch
VP, Sales & Marketing
Viking Masek Robotics & Automation
[email protected]
866-243-2404 x814

About Viking Masek Robotics & Automation:

Viking Masek Robotics & Automation was founded with the vision of uniting automation technology to elevate what is possible in manufacturing. They are a group of engineers that uses their diverse backgrounds to provide cutting-edge packaging automation systems. They believe that success starts with robust design, that collaboration is essential, and that passion drives innovation.

About Viking Masek:

Viking Masek is a leading global provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Viking Masek offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions for various industries. Their state-of-the-art technology and expertise help businesses optimize their packaging processes and achieve operational excellence.

SOURCE Viking Masek Robotics & Automation

Also from this source

Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Unite to Revolutionize the Packaging Industry with Advanced Automation and Robotics

Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Unite to Revolutionize the Packaging Industry with Advanced Automation and Robotics

Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, formerly known as IAS, Inc., have exciting news to share! The two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.