Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Strategic Acquisition of BRND House

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions proudly announces the strategic acquisition of BRND House, a digital and creative marketing agency, by Laventure Media Company.

BRND House emerged five years ago as a collaboration between Hannah Schneider and Lisa Field, each contributing their media expertise from the respective domains of hotels and restaurants in the hospitality sector. Schneider and Field approached Viking when they recognized the potential to further grow their already successful business. Merging with a larger company offering leadership, a broader customer base, and enhanced scale appealed to the owners.

Viking proactively engaged with strategic buyers who could effectively complement BRND House. After reviewing multiple offers and consulting with Viking, Schneider and Field determined that Laventure would be the most suitable match.

The transaction proceeded swiftly and smoothly, closing within 43 days from the initial letter of intent, meeting all of the sellers' desired outcomes.

Reed Kelly and Kyle Kerrigan of Viking M&A were the advisors on the transaction.

"Working with Reed and Kyle was a pleasure," said Schneider. "They took the time to understand our goals and priorities, and they sought and engaged strategic buyers on our behalf. We ended up with multiple offers to consider, and Laventure was the right fit. The entire process was surprisingly smooth, and we're thrilled with the outcome. I would highly recommend the services of Reed, Kyle, and the Viking team to other Nashville business owners."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate within the first seven months of the list date, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions