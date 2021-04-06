Vilcek Foundation launches online celebration of 2021 Vilcek Foundation Prizes honoring outstanding immigrants and innovators in the United States

Awarded annually, the Vilcek Foundation Prizes celebrate the value and importance of immigration by recognizing the outstanding achievements of foreign-born individuals in the United States. In 2021, the Vilcek Foundation Prizes are awarded in Biomedical Science, in Filmmaking, and for Excellence in Public Service.

The Vilcek Prizes celebrate the outstanding achievements of immigrant professionals in the arts and sciences in the U.S.

"Through our foundation's prizes, we recognize the value of immigration by creating a platform to celebrate and recognize the outstanding scientific, artistic, and cultural contributions of foreign-born individuals," says Jan Vilcek, chairman and CEO of the Vilcek Foundation. "The events of the past year have illustrated how much work must be done to build equity and support equality for immigrants, people of color, and other marginalized groups in the United States."

"The work of this year's prizewinners helps us to better understand our world, and empowers us to imagine a better future," says Rick Kinsel, President of the Vilcek Foundation. "In honoring immigrants whose scientific, artistic, and humanitarian contributions have a positive impact on our society, we amplify the importance of diversity and cultural exchange."

Ruth Lehmann (b. Germany) is the recipient of the 2021 Vilcek Prize in Biomedical Science. Mohamed Abou Donia (b. Egypt), Ibrahim Cissé (b. Niger), and Silvi Rouskin (b. Bulgaria) each receive a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science.

Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (b. Mexico) receives the 2021 Vilcek Prize in Filmmaking. Juan Pablo González (b. Mexico), Miko Revereza (b. Philippines), and Nanfu Wang (b. China) each receive a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Filmmaking.

The Vilcek Prize for Excellence celebrates individuals who are champions of immigrant causes in the United States, and immigrants who have made outstanding contributions to arts, culture, and society. In 2021, the Vilcek Prize for Excellence in Public Service is awarded to Andrew Yang (b. United States).

The site highlighting and honoring the recipients of the 2021 Vilcek Foundation Prizes may be found here: https://vilcek.co/vfp2021galanpr

The Vilcek Foundation

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation of the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation—to honor immigrant contributions to the United States, and more broadly to foster appreciation of the arts and sciences—was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $5.8 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and supported organizations with over $5.3 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3).

Contact

Elizabeth Boylan

The Vilcek Foundation

212-472-2500

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vilcek Foundation

Related Links

http://www.vilcek.org

