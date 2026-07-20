Villa Sandi Turns Its Vineyards Into An Intelligent Ecosystem For Precision Viticulture

Agronomic data, climate sensors and artificial intelligence are being deployed across all of the Group's estates in the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions of Italy, driving a new approach to vineyard management that reduces resource consumption while enhancing grape quality.

CROCETTA DEL MONTELLO, Italy, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Sandi, a historic family-owned winery in Italy's Veneto region and a pioneer of premium Prosecco, is accelerating its commitment to precision viticulture by transforming its vineyards into an intelligent ecosystem where sensors, satellite imagery, drones and decision support systems work together to make every intervention more targeted and sustainable, while helping agronomists identify the ideal harvest window.

Among the wineries at the forefront of digital innovation in the Prosecco category, Villa Sandi has implemented a precision viticulture ecosystem connecting more than 200 hectares of vineyards through a single digital platform that collects and interprets agronomic and climate data in real time. The initiative, launched more than two years ago, is part of a broader sustainability strategy that has also earned all of Villa Sandi's vineyards Biodiversity Friend certification, recognizing farming practices that protect ecosystems and natural resources.

The investment is designed to make vineyard management more precise, sustainable and resilient to climate change, while reinforcing the quality that underpins Villa Sandi's continued growth in key export markets - foremost among them the United States, where demand for authentic, high-quality Prosecco continues to grow.

The system combines weather stations monitoring temperature, humidity, rainfall and wind; electronic leaf sensors measuring leaf wetness; and soil sensors reading moisture down to roughly 70 centimeters. AI-powered decision support tools transform this data into practical recommendations for agronomists, while drones and satellite imagery monitor vegetative vigor plot by plot, identifying variations within just a few meters, early signs of vine stress and the optimal harvest timing.

"Technology does not replace human expertise — it makes it more informed," says Leonardo Moretti Polegato, Vice President of Villa Sandi. "Viticulture is built on observation, sensitivity and an in-depth knowledge of the land. Today, we can complement that experience with digital tools and artificial intelligence that help us interpret large volumes of data and better understand the specific needs of every vineyard. This allows us to intervene only where necessary, at the right time and with the appropriate level of intensity, improving grape quality while reducing our environmental impact."

Agronomists now have real-time visibility into climate conditions, soil moisture, plant behavior and vineyard variability, enabling more accurate planning and targeted interventions. Their role has evolved from collecting information to interpreting it and applying field expertise. This approach responds directly to rising temperatures, increasingly erratic weather and growing pressure on water resources, which have led to more frequent heat stress, irregular rainfall and water scarcity. Continuous monitoring allows irrigation and plant protection treatments to be fine-tuned before problems arise, rather than reacting after the fact.

"Over the next 10 to 20 years, I believe AI will have its greatest impact in helping us understand vineyards more deeply and make increasingly precise decisions," Moretti Polegato adds. "The ability to collect, analyze and interpret large amounts of data will allow us to anticipate plant needs, respond more effectively to climate challenges and optimize the use of natural resources. But the future of viticulture will not be driven by technology alone. The greatest value will come from combining artificial intelligence with human expertise. Technology can generate new insights, but it is the knowledge and sensitivity of viticulturists that transform data into meaningful decisions."

The results are already tangible. Villa Sandi estimates it has reduced plant protection treatments by up to 20% and cut water consumption by an average of around 10% through optimized irrigation. Even greater gains have been achieved in vineyards where precision management is combined with soil composition studies and the "M" series rootstocks developed with the University of Milan's Wine Research Team. In these plots, water savings reach up to 70% compared with neighboring vineyards, providing a practical response to increasingly frequent water stress.

This intelligent ecosystem marks a new phase in Villa Sandi's innovation journey, driven by the daily collaboration of agronomists, winemakers and technical specialists, and designed to evolve as new technologies and expertise emerge. The goal is to deepen understanding of every vineyard, preserve its natural balance and consistently deliver grapes of the highest quality, harvest after harvest.

About Villa Sandi

Villa Sandi is a family-owned winery based in the Veneto region of Italy, housed in a historic 17th-century Palladian villa. Since its acquisition by the Moretti Polegato family in 1975, the estate has become a benchmark producer of Prosecco and a key ambassador of Italian sparkling wines worldwide. With a presence in over 130 markets and a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and hospitality, Villa Sandi continues to promote the culture and heritage of its territory on a global scale.

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SOURCE Villa Sandi