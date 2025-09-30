Villa Vie Odyssey Celebrates One Year of Sailing with Extraordinary Giveaway

Since setting sail September 30, 2024, Villa Vie Odyssey has:
- Visited 5 continents through 46 countries in 138 ports of call.
- Welcomed hundreds of full-time residents aboard its floating community.
- Pioneered unique Ownership, Rental, and Lifetime Cruise Programs like the newly launched Golden Passport.
- Introduced Standard Ownership from $129,999, Monthly Rentals From $99 per day and Golden Passports from $99,999 truly make a lifestyle at sea more attainable than ever.
To celebrate this landmark year, Villa Vie is giving back in a big way with the launch of the "365 7-Day Cruise Giveaway." Beginning in October, 365 free weeklong cruises will be awarded, inviting travelers around the world to step aboard and experience life with Villa Vie firsthand.
The "7-Day Cruise Giveaway" Includes:
- 52 Winners per day will be chosen between October 15th to 21st.
- A complimentary 7-day voyage aboard Villa Vie Odyssey before March 31, 2026.
- Full access to the ship's all-inclusive lifestyle: dining, entertainment, enrichment programs, fitness, and community life.
- Opportunities to sail to some of the 140+ countries Villa Vie Odyssey visits during its continuous world journey.
How to Enter
Travelers can enter the giveaway by https:/villavieresidences.com/anniversary/ Each entry counts toward daily drawings, and winners will be announced on Villa Vie's website and social media channels. No purchase is required.
"This is more than a cruise," added Petterson. "It's an open invitation to step into a new lifestyle. Even if it's only for a week, we want more people to feel what it's like to live the Villa Vie way."
Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.
