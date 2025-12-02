Villa Vie Residences Appoints Christopher (Chris) Cox as President to Lead Expansion and Launch of New Luxury Brand, Project Lumina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences today announced the appointment of Chris Cox as President of Project Lumina, a newly created ultra-luxury product within the Villa Vie brand family. In this role, Chris will lead the development and rollout of Project Lumina, which will introduce a new tier of refined, residential ocean living while complementing Villa Vie's existing contemporary offering aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey.

Chris Cox, Villa Vie Residences, President Project Lumina

Project Lumina is Villa Vie's long-term growth initiative—focused on strengthening the company's foundation, expanding its capabilities, and preparing for the next chapter of global residential cruising. As President, Chris will oversee vessel acquisition, full-ship conversion planning, architectural programming, sales and marketing strategy, investor engagement, and global partnership development.

"Chris's appointment marks a significant milestone in our evolution as the global leader in residential life at sea," said Kathy Villalba, CEO & Co-Founder of Villa Vie Residences. "Project Lumina is designed to build on our strong foundation and thoughtfully expand the lifestyle options within the Villa Vie family. Chris brings the strategic mindset, industry experience, and leadership we need to execute this next phase—without losing focus on the day-to-day experience our residents enjoy aboard the Odyssey."

Chris is a senior executive specializing in luxury real estate strategy, brand development, and large-scale residential acquisitions. With an extensive background in high-end real estate, international marketing, and investor relations, he has played a pivotal role in the rapid expansion of the maritime residential category, most recently as Head of Global Sales for Crescent Seas.

In his new role, Chris will:

Guide investor discussions and capital strategy related to the brand

Lead the strategic roadmap and corporate development for Project Lumina

Build the sales and marketing framework for future Lumina initiatives

Oversee acquisition, conversion, and launch planning for future Lumina vessels

Work closely with Villa Vie's executive team to ensure Lumina strengthens—rather than distracts from—current operations

"I'm thrilled to join Villa Vie at such a defining moment for the brand and for the category," said Chris Cox, President, Project Lumina. "There is incredible demand for authentic, residential oceangoing lifestyles—from attainable world-travel homes to ultra-luxury villa experiences. Project Lumina will be about listening carefully to that demand and translating it into beautifully designed, high-value products that feel both elevated and deeply personal."

A Parallel Luxury Model to Complement the Villa Vie Odyssey

Project Lumina will operate in parallel with Villa Vie's current contemporary model aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey. The Odyssey will continue to receive dedicated leadership, sales, and operational focus, maintaining its role as the company's flagship contemporary residential product.

"Project Lumina does not replace our commitment to the Odyssey," added Villalba. "It reinforces our ability to build a stable, long-term business structure while expanding what it means to call the ocean home."

Teasing the Next Chapter: A New Luxury Ship on the Horizon

As part of Project Lumina, Villa Vie Residences will be making a major announcement in the coming weeks regarding the newest addition to its fleet—an ultra-luxury residential ship scheduled to launch under a new brand.

This forthcoming vessel will feature:

Fully owned private residences

World-class amenities and services

A carefully curated global itinerary for discerning travelers seeking an elevated residential experience at sea

With the introduction of Lumina, future residents will enjoy a wide spectrum of ownership options—from attainable world-travel homes aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey to ultra-luxury villa experiences aboard the upcoming Lumina flagship.

Details of the new ship, including its formal name, design highlights, and inaugural deployment, will be shared at a later date as part of a dedicated launch announcement.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

