Villa Vie Residences Launches 5-Year Ownership Plan From Just $49,999 Making The Dream Life At Sea More Attainable Than Ever

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences , the pioneering residential cruise line redefining life at sea, today announced a groundbreaking 5-Year Ownership Plan starting at just $49,999 giving travelers, retirees, and digital nomads the opportunity to own their oceanfront residence and sail the world aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey.

Villa Vie Odyssey in South America Odyssey Sunset

This new plan offers flexible, affordable ownership for those who want to experience full-time or part-time life at sea — without the long-term commitment of permanent ownership. Owners enjoy five full years of global travel across 140+ countries and 425+ destinations, as part of Villa Vie's signature world-circumnavigation itinerary.

"This 5-Year Ownership Plan brings the dream of living at sea within reach for thousands of people who crave freedom, adventure, and connection," said Mikael Petterson, Founder & Chaiman of Villa Vie Residences. "For roughly the price of a car, you can own your home on a ship that travels the world — complete with all the luxuries of a resort and the camaraderie of a global community."

Accessible Global Living — With Full Ownership Benefits

Owners receive:

Guaranteed private villa ownership for 5 years aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey





Access to the full global itinerary, visiting 140+ countries





Onboard amenities and concierge services, including dining, wellness, entertainment, and healthcare





, including dining, wellness, entertainment, and healthcare Flexible transfer or upgrade options, including the ability to sell, gift, or convert toward lifetime programs such as the Endless Horizons or Golden Passport

This program is ideal for travelers who want the stability of ownership without a decades-long financial obligation. With villas beginning at just $49,999, Villa Vie's new offering opens the door to a new demographic of explorers seeking both lifestyle freedom and investment value.

Expanding the Future of Residential Cruising

Villa Vie Residences continues to expand its residential cruise platform, building on the success of the Villa Vie Odyssey and introducing flexible models that meet virtually every budget.

There are now several ways to join Villa Vie Odyssey:

Ownership: Purchase a villa for as low as $129,999 for the life of the ship or $49,999 for a 5-Year Term





Month-to-Month Rentals: No ownership required. Rates start at $4,800/month single or $6,000/month double.





Rent-to-Own: Try it first, then convert to ownership later.





Try it first, then convert to ownership later. Endless Horizons & Golden Passport: Pay one lump sum up front payment and live aboard indefinitely without monthly fees.

"This is a major step in our mission to make global residence at sea accessible to everyone," added Petterson. "We're not just selling cabins — we're creating an entirely new way to live."

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

