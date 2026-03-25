Villa Vie Odyssey Receives UNESCO Accreditation of Peace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences today announced that its flagship vessel, Villa Vie Odyssey, has been provisionally designated as the world's first Global Flagship for Peace, in collaboration with the UNESCO Center for Peace and aligned international initiatives.

The designation marks a notable milestone not only for Villa Vie Residences, but for the broader residential cruise category, positioning Odyssey as a living, traveling platform for global unity, cultural exchange, and meaningful impact.

Villa Vie Odyssey has been provisionally designated the world’s first “Global Flagship for Peace,” positioning the residential ship as a traveling platform for cultural exchange, global dialogue, and community-driven impact. Home to a full-time global community, Odyssey now takes on a new role: connecting people, places, and purpose across continents. Driven by its onboard community, Villa Vie Odyssey’s residents played a central role in securing its designation as a “Global Flagship for Peace,” working alongside global leaders to bring a shared vision of cultural exchange and global connection to life at sea.

"This represents more than a designation, it marks the beginning of a journey where this vessel becomes a platform for connection, cultural exchange, and real-world impact across the globe," said Captain Valentin Giuglea, who first shared the news onboard with residents, guests, and crew. "Together, we are not just traveling the world—we are helping to shape it."

The initiative was driven in part by Villa Vie residents, who worked alongside global peace leaders Guy Djonken and Dr. Joanne Tawfilis. Their collaboration and leadership were instrumental in advancing the effort and securing this recognition.

A New Role for a New Kind of Vessel

As a Global Flagship for Peace, Villa Vie Odyssey will serve as a platform for:

International cultural exchange programs

Educational and humanitarian initiatives

Onboard forums, summits, and peace-focused collaborations

Community-led engagement, including the development of a future Rotary Club at sea

In partnership with Global Harmony and other aligned organizations, Villa Vie Residences plans to introduce a series of curated programs and events designed to engage residents and guests in advancing peace across regions and cultures.

A Community at the Center

Unlike traditional cruise models, Villa Vie Odyssey is home to a global community of residents who live aboard and travel the world together. This designation reinforces the vessel's role not simply as a means of travel, but as a continuously moving international community with shared purpose.

"This recognition reflects what makes Villa Vie truly distinct," said Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences. "Our residents are not just passengers; they are active participants in a global lifestyle. With this designation, that experience takes on an even deeper level of meaning."

Villa Vie Odyssey continues to sail its ongoing global itinerary, visiting hundreds of destinations across multiple continents as part of its long-term residential program.

Looking Ahead

In the months ahead, Villa Vie will roll out a series of onboard and global initiatives tied to this designation, inviting residents, partners, and international communities to take part in programming designed to foster connection, dialogue, and shared progress across borders.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

Contact:

Villa Vie Residences

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.villavieresidences.com

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SOURCE Villa Vie Residences