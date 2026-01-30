Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences Announce Strategic Marketing Alliance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences today announced a strategic marketing alliance with Avora Residences, a newly launched luxury residential cruise brand. Avora is designed to complement Villa Vie's highly successful contemporary residential offering as its luxury counterpart, expanding consumer choice within the rapidly growing residential-at-sea category.

Avora's inaugural vessel, Lumina, is scheduled to debut in January 2028, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal.

Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences announce an alliance to expand access to luxury residential living at sea. Post this Avora Lumina in the foreground with Villa Vie Odyssey behind — two residential ships representing a new era of flexible, global living at sea.

The introduction of Avora Lumina underscores the strength and continued maturation of the residential-at-sea market, offering clients both an accessible entry point through Villa Vie and a more refined luxury experience through Avora. The collaboration introduces reciprocal access privileges between the two brands, allowing residents to enjoy expanded global flexibility and curated cross-brand experiences while preserving each brand's distinct identity.

Through this alliance, residents of Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences will be able to cross-utilize Friends and Family benefits between vessels, creating a more connected global lifestyle ecosystem. This structure offers greater itinerary diversity, seasonal flexibility, and expanded access to destinations worldwide.

As part of the announcement, Villa Vie Residences is introducing an exclusive launch incentive tied to the collaboration. Guests who book a cabin aboard the Odyssey in February for a minimum three-month stay during the month will receive a complimentary two-week visit aboard Avora Lumina following its debut. This limited-time opportunity provides residents with an early preview of Avora's ultra-luxury experience while further strengthening the lifestyle connection between the two brands.

Through the alliance, residents of both Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences will gain access not only to Odyssey and Lumina, but also to additional vessels planned for future introduction by the two brands.

Avora Residences represents a new expression of luxury at sea. Lumina will deliver a refined residential experience defined by bespoke interiors, elevated culinary programming, and a carefully curated global itinerary designed for long-term, sophisticated living.

"Luxury today is defined by access and freedom," said Mikael Petterson, Founder and Chairman of Villa Vie Residences. "This alliance expands both. Our residents gain access to a broader world of experiences, while each brand maintains its own distinct identity and philosophy."

The alliance is strategic and marketing-driven in nature. Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences will continue to operate independently, maintaining separate ownership structures, management teams, and brand positioning, while aligning to deliver expanded value through cooperative scale and shared lifestyle privileges.

"We recognize that many future Lumina owners are eager to begin traveling the world by sea immediately," said Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences. "The opportunity to spend time aboard Odyssey allows residents to begin living the residential-at-sea lifestyle right away, while they prepare for Lumina's debut."

In a milestone moment for both brands, Lumina residence purchasers traveling aboard Odyssey will have the opportunity to transition directly to Lumina when the two vessels meet for the first time during a planned celebratory event in Miami in late January 2028.

With Villa Vie Residences continuing its strong sales momentum and Avora Residences preparing for launch, this collaboration highlights the continued evolution of the residential cruise category—one defined not simply by ownership at sea, but by participation in a truly global residential network.

Additional details regarding Avora Residences and the launch of Lumina will be released shortly.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits more than 425 ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents can choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

Contact:

Villa Vie Residences

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.villavieresidences.com

Avora Residences

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.AvoraResidences.com

For images and assets, please click here.

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences