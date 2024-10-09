Villa Vie Residences Inaugurates MV Odyssey for its Southern Europe Itinerary with a first stop in Bilbao, Spain Post this

Captain Zeljko took the momentous opportunity to participate in a traditional ceremony, exchanging unique plaques and symbolic gifts while offering heartfelt wishes for the ship's safe and successful voyage. "We couldn't have asked for a more fitting destination for our newly launched Odyssey. Bilbao blends rich history with modernity, offering exquisite cuisine and a wealth of engaging activities." said Captain Zeljko of Villa Vie Odyssey.

Bilbao marks the first destination of over 425 ports in the first circumnavigation. Residents will be the first to embark on the longest voyage ever created. Odyssey will sail to the Caribbean and then traverse south through the Panama Canal, journey down the stunning Chilean Fjords to Antarctica. From there, she'll sail north to Rio De Janeiro for Carnival and will finish off with an adventurous exploration deep into the Amazon River.

While Odyssey is over 85% sold, prospective residents can still secure their dream home starting at just $119,000. Additionally, they have the option to purchase an Ocean View villa for life through the Endless Horizons program for a one-time payment of $300,000.

"We have achieved what no one else in the industry has before us: the official launch of the first-ever affordable residential cruise line," said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "It has been a monumental journey to reach this point, but the wait for our residents is finally over. They can now enjoy the lifetime of global experiences they signed up for."

For more information and assistance, inquiries are encouraged to contact Villa Vie Residences directly.

About Villa Vie Residences: Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years. Villa Vie Residences provides ultimate flexibility by offering residents a choice to own, rent or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

For images and assets, please click here

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences