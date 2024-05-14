Villa Vie Residences Introduces Endless Horizons Program: Unlimited World Cruising for Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences , a leading innovator in modern-day residential cruising, proudly announces the new Endless Horizons program, transforming the concept of retirement for adventurers who dream of traveling the world without the hassle of planning or ongoing expenses. With a one-time payment of $299,999 USD for single occupancy and $499,999 USD for double occupancy, individuals can now retire into a life of adventure and cultural immersion, with everything taken care of from meals and accommodations to community activities.

Villa Vie Residences presents Endless Horizons, offering lifetime access to a guaranteed Oceanview Villa from $299,999 USD With Villa Vie Residences’ Endless Horizons, residents will enjoy a guaranteed Oceanview Cabin aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey and access to more than 50 active interest groups. Retire into a life of adventure and cultural immersion, with everything included from meals and accommodations to community and wellness activities.

Endless Horizons caters to individuals who envision their retirement years as a time for exploration and personal growth. Villa Vie Residences makes this possible by combining the comforts of home with the excitement of travel. Residents will enjoy a guaranteed Outside Cabin and access to more than 50 active interest groups ranging from culinary arts to fitness and purposeful exploration, ensuring a vibrant and engaging community atmosphere.

"Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again," says Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "This is more than just a travel opportunity; it's a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences."

The Villa Vie Odyssey, currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment in Belfast, is set to embark on a transformative journey across seven continents beginning on May 30th, 2024. Residents who wish to experience the Villa Vie Odyssey before departure are invited to participate in ship tours available at the Belfast port, for a firsthand look at the enhancements being done to their new home.

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," says Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."

For more information and bookings aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, visit Villa Vie Residences' website .

About Villa Vie Residences: Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years. Through its ownership program, travelers can embrace life as a global resident by owning a villa at sea. Those unable to commit to the full world cruise program can curate their own unique journey and purchase segments ranging from 35 to 120 days. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

For images and assets, please click here.

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences