Villa Vie Residences Launches Month-to-Month Living at Sea -- With Rent-to-Own

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences , the world's leading residential cruise line, today unveiled Month-to-Month at Sea with a Rent-to-Own benefit, a flexible way to live aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey starting at $2,999 per person, per month. Introduced by popular demand, the program lets travelers "try the lifestyle" without a long commitment—while earning real credit toward future ownership.

Villa Vie Odyssey in Japan Villa Vie Odyssey Pool Deck

With inside villas from $2,999 and oceanview villas from $3,499 (per person), the new monthly rental opens the door to life at sea for travelers who've been waiting for a shorter, simpler entry point.

For many, the Try Before You Buy 1-week trial was too short, and the one-year program was too long. Month-to-Month is just right—commit by the month, keep your life on land, and build credit toward future ownership.

"This program is about flexibility and accessibility," added Mikael Petterson, Founder & Chairman. "Guests can experience the lifestyle without a long commitment, and we reward them with a clear pathway to ownership. It's the best of both worlds."

How It Works

Flexible Monthly Living — Rent your villa one month at a time; no long-term contract required.

Affordable Entry — Inside villas from $2,999 /month, oceanview villas from $3,499 /month (per person).

/month, oceanview villas from /month (per person). Rent-to-Own Benefit — $500 of your monthly rent is credited toward the future purchase of a permanent villa or Golden Passport.

"You asked, we listened. Month-to-month living at sea is here. Flexible rentals with a built-in rent-to-own pathway—so we can meet you where you are in life. It's your time, your terms, your next chapter at sea." — Kathy Villalba, CEO, Villa Vie Residences

Together, our pathways meet you where you are: Ownership for those ready to live at sea full-time, Golden Passport with exclusive age-advantage pricing for lifetime residency, and the new Month-to-Month (with Rent-to-Own)—perfect for digital nomads and semi-retired travelers who choose to split time between land and sea.

Live Aboard, See the World—All Included

Residents enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle and amenities—including dining, entertainment, housekeeping, medical services, fitness facilities, and high-speed internet—all while sailing a continual world route spanning seven continents, 140+ countries, and 425+ ports on each 3.5-year circumnavigation.

Whether you're testing the waters by the month or ready to make the sea your forever home, Villa Vie now offers a program for every timeline and traveler.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

Contact:

Villa Vie Residences

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.villavieresidences.com

For images and assets, please click here

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences