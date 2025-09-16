Villa Vie Residences Launches Month-to-Month Living at Sea -- With Rent-to-Own

Villa Vie Residences

Sep 16, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, the world's leading residential cruise line, today unveiled Month-to-Month at Sea with a Rent-to-Own benefit, a flexible way to live aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey starting at $2,999 per person, per month. Introduced by popular demand, the program lets travelers "try the lifestyle" without a long commitment—while earning real credit toward future ownership.

Villa Vie Odyssey in Japan
Villa Vie Odyssey in Japan
Villa Vie Odyssey Pool Deck
Villa Vie Odyssey Pool Deck

With inside villas from $2,999 and oceanview villas from $3,499 (per person), the new monthly rental opens the door to life at sea for travelers who've been waiting for a shorter, simpler entry point.

For many, the Try Before You Buy 1-week trial was too short, and the one-year program was too long. Month-to-Month is just right—commit by the month, keep your life on land, and build credit toward future ownership.

"This program is about flexibility and accessibility," added Mikael Petterson, Founder & Chairman. "Guests can experience the lifestyle without a long commitment, and we reward them with a clear pathway to ownership. It's the best of both worlds."

How It Works

  • Flexible Monthly Living — Rent your villa one month at a time; no long-term contract required.
  • Affordable Entry — Inside villas from $2,999/month, oceanview villas from $3,499/month (per person).
  • Rent-to-Own Benefit — $500 of your monthly rent is credited toward the future purchase of a permanent villa or Golden Passport.

"You asked, we listened. Month-to-month living at sea is here. Flexible rentals with a built-in rent-to-own pathway—so we can meet you where you are in life. It's your time, your terms, your next chapter at sea." — Kathy Villalba, CEO, Villa Vie Residences

Together, our pathways meet you where you are: Ownership for those ready to live at sea full-time, Golden Passport with exclusive age-advantage pricing for lifetime residency, and the new Month-to-Month (with Rent-to-Own)—perfect for digital nomads and semi-retired travelers who choose to split time between land and sea.

Live Aboard, See the World—All Included

Residents enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle and amenities—including dining, entertainment, housekeeping, medical services, fitness facilities, and high-speed internet—all while sailing a continual world route spanning seven continents, 140+ countries, and 425+ ports on each 3.5-year circumnavigation.

Whether you're testing the waters by the month or ready to make the sea your forever home, Villa Vie now offers a program for every timeline and traveler.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

