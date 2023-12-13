Villa Vie Residences Purchases Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. The Braemar to be named Villa Vie Odyssey. Post this

Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson states, "The ship's name symbolizes the company ethos of creating a community to share unforgettable moments of discovery on an extended journey, connecting people, places, and self." Villa Vie Odyssey will offer an intimate, new cruise lifestyle, able to reach parts of the world that larger ships cannot access, often docking in the heart of destinations. The ship's flatter hull enables her to navigate inland waterways and rivers too. In October 2019 (sailing as The Braemar), she became the longest ship ever to transit the Corinth Canal.

Villa Vie Odyssey will feature eight decks including cascading aft decks and a wrap-around promenade. Lengthened in 2009 and refurbished in 2019, she offers three restaurants, eight bars and four lounges, an extended pool with four Jacuzzis, a spa and fitness center, and a well-stocked library. Petterson adds, "Villa Vie Odyssey will be customized for her immersive, 3.5-year global circumnavigations, ensuring all the comforts and amenities of home."

Amongst the things unique to the company is its 'for the residents, by the residents' approach. As founders themselves, residents own the majority of Villa Vie's shares and actively participate in decision making - choosing themselves to name their ship, Odyssey. Laura, a Founders Club member and resident, shares, "Villa Vie isn't like a regular corporation–it's open and we feel a part of it."

A large, central business center will allow the digital nomad to flourish at sea with private offices and conference spaces. Starlink and Viasat 3 will provide fast and reliable internet access for all residents and guests. The ship will also feature an interactive and educational culinary center, as well as a pioneering golf around the world program complete with onboard golf simulator and tours and classes led by a Master PGA Professional.

With bold innovation, Villa Vie Residences is transforming the way people experience global travel with a visionary approach. Travelers may choose to own or rent their villa. The company offers the opportunity to explore the world while living aboard a cruise ship at a price comparable to traditional condominium ownership. For $89 per day, each resident will enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle where rent, utilities, food, travel, and entertainment are all included.

Additionally, the brand is answering to customer demand for heightened flexibility with its unique, "pay-as-you-go" concept that allows travelers to select and combine various portions of its world cruise itinerary. Offering never-before-seen options to travel the world, Villa Vie Residences empowers adventurers with extraordinary opportunities to experience 425 ports across 147 countries for 1,301 days on a meticulously crafted continuous world cruise. Stays in port range from 2- to 7-days.

About Villa Vie Residences

