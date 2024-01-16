Villa Vie Residences Records Single Best Booking Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, the innovative new world cruise brand and residential community at sea, has announced an all-time sales record with the most bookings taken in one single day. Villa Vie Residences recorded the sale of 6% of its total available capacity on their best booking day to date. The exciting announcement comes just one month following the opening of sales to the public for Villa Vie Residences' pioneering continual World Cruise.

Villa Vie Odyssey Sports Bar Balcony Villa, Villa Vie Odyssey

Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson states, "Villa Vie Residences' unprecedented sales volume in such a short period of time showcases the exceptional demand for residential cruising. We are ahead of schedule to take possession of the ship by the end of February having already paid 50% of the vessel cost with secured financing for the remaining balance."

Across the board, all voyage segments and all villa categories have seen extraordinarily strong demand with close to half of the ship sold to capacity for its inaugural departure on May 15, 2024. More than 70% of the Inside Villas have been sold as well as more than 50% of the Balcony Villas.

Villa Vie Residences' continual World Cruise will allow residents to travel to all seven continents as part of an itinerary that is unprecedented in its duration and variety visiting 425 destinations across 147 countries. Through its ownership program, travelers can embrace life as a global resident by owning a villa at sea for as little as $99,999.

Residents that prefer more flexibility than the full ownership program offers can curate their own journey from the collection of 16 segments ranging from 35- to 120- days with longer stays in port. "Today's traveler is eager to explore the world and Villa Vie Residences will ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled with this unique and continual circumnavigation of the world," added Petterson.

Villa Vie Residences' booking record comes only weeks after the cruise brand announced it had purchased the former Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines ship, The Braemar to be named Villa Vie Odyssey. The 924-passenger, 24,344 GRT vessel will enter service this year following an all-encompassing multi-million-dollar, two month-long refurbishment beginning in March.

Although nearly half sold, future residents can still join the Villa Vie Residences community before this landmark inaugural voyage departs. Residents can choose from an Inside Villa, an Oceanview Villa, or a Balcony Villa, aboard Villa Vie Odyssey by visiting the Villa Vie Residences website, www.VillaVieResidences.com to learn more about ownership and voyage segment options.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents as their first ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years for 1,301 days. Through its ownership program, travelers can embrace life as a global resident by owning a villa at sea. Those unable to commit to the full world cruise program can curate their own unique journey and purchase segments ranging from 35 to 120 days. Stays in port range from 2- to 7-days. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

With bold innovation, Villa Vie Residences is transforming the way people experience global travel with a visionary approach. Travelers may choose to own or rent their villa. The company offers the opportunity to explore the world while living aboard a cruise ship at a price comparable to traditional condominium ownership. For $89 per day, each resident will enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle where rent and utilities, food, travel, and entertainment, are all included. Additionally, the brand is answering to customer demand for heightened flexibility with its unique "pay-as-you-go" concept that allows travelers to select and combine various portions of its world cruise itinerary. Offering never-before-seen options to travel the world, Villa Vie Residences empowers modern adventurers with extraordinary opportunities to experience the world on a meticulously crafted continual world cruise.

