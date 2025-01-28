Villa Vie Residences Releases First of its Kind Programs that Revolutionizes the Residential Cruise Industry

Villa Vie Residences Introduces Industry's First Groundbreaking Programs Post this

Villa Vie Residences is unveiling New Financing Options for Villa Purchases and the Endless Horizons program, making it more accessible than ever to experience life at sea.

Villa Vie Residences is also introducing a Try Before You Buy (TBYB) program where prospective residents can visit the ship for 7-10 days before signing up.

"Our Seasonal Ownership Program is all about giving people the chance to truly live the cruise lifestyle on their own terms," said Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences.

Currently on a four-month South American journey, the Villa Vie Odyssey will visit the West Coast of the U.S., Hawaii, and Alaska this summer, before venturing to Japan and the South Pacific.

"We're making the dream of traveling the globe by ship more attainable," added Mikael Petterson, Chairman of Villa Vie Residences. "With our new Seasonal Ownership and Financing Options, travelers can now experience this extraordinary lifestyle with minimal commitment and maximum flexibility."

Villa Vie will host its US inaugural and press events at Catalina Island (Los Angeles) on June 18, 2025. For details and media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise ship living with flexible, long-term options that cater to today's travelers. Its Continual World Cruise explores more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across seven continents every three and a half years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

