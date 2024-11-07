Villa Vie Residences Releases Tour La Vie - The 4-Year World Cruise

Exclusive Offer Details

1-Year Escape from Reality

2-Year Mid-Term Selection

3-Year Everywhere but Home

4-Year Skip Forward

The latest product complements Villa Vie's traditional ownership and rental programs along with their Endless Horizons program and provides residents with ultimate cruise flexibility and value. "A perfect Circumnavigation is different for every resident as we pick up new adventurers along the way in every port" said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences.

Villa Vie Odyssey will be spending a month in the Caribbean before embarking on a 4-month South American journey featuring 2 Panama Canal transits, 2 World Wonders, the Chilean Fjords, an Antarctic sail-by, Carnival in Rio and an 8-day endeavor deep into the Amazon River.

Villa Vie Odyssey, which is home to up to 600 Residents, just entered its 2nd month of its 15-year tour around the world. She'll visit all 7 continents, 13 of the World Wonders and over 100 tropical islands along the way. Odyssey will spend 2-5 days in port. "Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port." said Anne Alms, Head of Sales for Villa Vie Residences. "Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

Villa Vie Odyssey will be hosting familiarity events, inviting press, media and special guests throughout the rest of the Caribbean until the end of the year. For more information and assistance, inquiries are encouraged to contact Villa Vie Residences directly at [email protected].

About Villa Vie Residences: Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years. Villa Vie Residences provides ultimate flexibility by offering residents a choice to own, rent or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

