Village Naturals Aromatherapy Releases Iceland And India Product Lines For A Limited Time, Exclusively At Target

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Village Naturals Aromatherapy is announcing they will be back at Target due to the positive response from their limited release last year. Available in stores nationwide, they are reintroducing their popular Iceland collection including fan favorites as well as several new products, including a brand-new India line. These exclusive bath and body collections inspired by Iceland and India will be in stores December 29, 2019 through March 1, 2020.

The ingredients in these collections honor the unique landscapes and ancient healing traditions of the most intriguing destinations in the world. With a new spin on trending oils and extracts, the fragrances help you unwind from the bustle of modern-day life.

Inspired by fiery volcanoes and frozen glaciers, the Village Naturals Aromatherapy Iceland line is specially formulated to energize and build inner strength. Each product is packed with nourishing ingredients and a fragrance with cool citrus notes to evoke strong energy. From a unique body scrub that heats on contact to a floating volcano-shaped bath bomb with a lightable candle, this collection plays with temperature and light to recharge, renew and awaken the body and mind.

Iceland products:

Iceland Soak – 36oz bag, $12.99

Iceland Hot Scrub – 6oz tube, $8.99

Iceland Body Butter – 12oz jar, $8.99

Iceland Volcano Bomb with candle – 140g bath bomb, $6.50

Iceland Geode – 80g bath bomb, $5.99

Village Naturals Aromatherapy India collection enhances self-care with rejuvenating ingredients. Take your time escaping into a divine, warm moment as notes of coconut, jasmine, vanilla and patchouli surround you. The "Vinyasa Vibes" fragrance pays homage to the birthplace of yoga and Ayurvedic healing.

Products in the India collection are colorful, rich with golden shimmer and packed with ingredients to soften skin, calm senses, and restore the body and soul. Inhale calm and exhale all else as you venture into soothing waters and soak up the goodness that surrounds you.

India products:

India Soak – 36oz bag, $12.99

India Scrub – 8oz tube, $8.99

India Luminizer – 4oz bottle, $9.99

India Star Bomb with candle – 100g bath bomb, $6.50

India Geode – 80g bath bomb, $5.99

"We wanted to create products that authentically celebrated the cultures and self-care rituals of India and Iceland," stated Emily Colburn, Assistant Director of Marketing Services at the Village Company, parent company of Village Naturals Aromatherapy. "We focused on ingredient and fragrance stories derived from each region, and thoughtfully infused the artistic elements and rich color palettes into both collections."

All Village Naturals Aromatherapy products are naturally-derived, gluten-free, cruelty-free and contain no phthalates, parabens, MEA, DEA or TEA. Both collections include Epsom salts, naturally occurring minerals and plant-based ingredients.

Starting December 29, 2019 and while supplies last, shoppers can purchase these unique products in Target stores or on Target.com. Adventure-seekers, bathers and self-care fanatics, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to travel to India and Iceland from the comfort of your own home. Both lines are perfect for a relaxing New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, a night of pampering or whenever you're in need of an exotic escape. Awaken your mind and embrace connections while you take a trip to the world's most intriguing destinations.

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich history of personal care through the quality of their products and their partnerships, like the National Fibromyalgia Association. TVC is home to some of the United States' most beloved and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble , the #1 children's bubble bath brand; Sesame Street Bath Products , Village Naturals Therapy and Village Naturals Aromatherapy ; Soft & Dri ; DEP ; La Bella ; and the HALLU bath and body line. TVC's brands can be found nationwide in leading retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

