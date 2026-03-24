Vilore Foods Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Vilore Foods joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vilore Foods, a brand builder and distributor of Hispanic food and beverage products, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"Vilore Foods is thrilled to be recognized on this sought-after list," said Edgar R. Vargas, Director of Growth and Brand Development at Vilore Foods. "At Vilore Foods, our mission goes beyond distributing food and beverage products. We're redefining how culturally connected brands grow in today's evolving marketplace. By bringing generations of Hispanic flavor and tradition to millions of U.S. homes through brands like La Costeña, Jumex, Totis, and Tia Lupita Foods, we're expanding our reach while elevating Hispanic visibility in the food industry."

For more than 40 years, Vilore Foods has championed beloved and emerging Hispanic brands in the U.S. market. Over the past 18 months, this has been apparent through several initiatives. Most notably, Vilore Foods entered the natural foods space, a new high-growth category for the company, with the acquisition of Tia Lupita Foods, a brand known for better-for-you, Mexican products, including signature hot sauces, sustainable grain-free cactus tortilla chips, and Mexican Chili Crunch. Alongside that effort, Vilore Foods continued to invest in growing distribution and market share for its legacy brands, with initiatives like an interactive Dia de los Muertos celebration in Time Square with La Costeña and Jumex, a national recipe competition with La Costeña, and the launch of Jumex's Hydrolit +Advance, a functional hydration beverage that won the 2026 Product of the Year USA Award in the Hydration category.

Vilore Foods is changing how Hispanic brands scale in the U.S. market through strategic distribution and impactful partnerships. By leveraging Vilore Food's vast network and resources, Tia Lupita can now reach broader mainstream audiences while maintaining its authenticity and cultural integrity. Additionally, with Vilore Food's coordination, Jumex entered a first-of-its-kind partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio, becoming the first Mexican brand to sponsor an NCAA Division I athletics program. These efforts position Vilore Foods as not just a distributor, but a cultural connector, bridging Hispanic heritage with modern consumer demand. Vilore Foods is committed to creating new pathways for representation, visibility, and economic opportunity in the food industry.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT VILORE FOODS

Since 1982, Vilore Foods has been a trusted partner in the global food market, specializing in the import, distribution, and brand development of culturally connected consumer products. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vilore represents a dynamic portfolio that includes beloved Hispanic brands like La Costeña®, Jumex®, and Totis®, and serves as a strategic distribution partner for global names.

With over four decades of expertise, Vilore Foods offers a robust national distribution network, strong retail partnerships, and an expanding digital presence — redefining what it means to bring Hispanic heritage brands to today's modern, multicultural consumer at scale. From navigating complex supply chains to providing secure storage and reliable delivery, Vilore is committed to helping partners streamline operations, expand their reach, and grow their business.

To learn more, visit www.vilore.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Vilore Foods