Vim Engages Amendola Communications for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for health plans, care providers, and the members they mutually serve, has selected the firm to amplify client successes and industry best practices after a competitive review of agencies.

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim’s software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com. (PRNewsfoto/Vim)

Vim uses technology to seamlessly connect payers to providers at healthcare's last mile: clinical workflow at the point of care. The healthcare technology company's product capabilities address critical cost, quality, and experience to improve healthcare and drive accelerated provider performance and enhanced member experience at a fraction of the effort or cost of existing approaches.

"After thoughtful consideration, we chose Amendola as our public relations firm of record," said Oron Afek, CEO and co-founder of Vim. "We were impressed by their team's deep knowledge of the healthcare and health tech space, connections within the industry, and proven track record of successful representation. We're excited to collaborate with them and share our unique value with the market."

"This is an important time in healthcare as the industry reexamines its traditional reimbursement structures and looks for opportunities to make long-term improvements that benefit patients," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "By interfacing with both payers and providers, Vim offers services that can affect change in a meaningful way. We are eager to assist Vim in their ambitious efforts to better align the American healthcare system towards value-based care models."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for Vim that will showcase the company's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data to workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Related Links

https://getvim.com/

www.acmarketingpr.com

