VIN Foundation Announces 3rd Annual Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship Created by Becky Godchaux Recipients and 2027 Application Cycle Open Date

Two veterinary school students have each been awarded $140,000 scholarships for the third year in a row

DAVIS, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce the Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship created by Becky Godchaux has awarded two veterinary school scholarships for Fall 2026. Each awardee will receive up to $35,000 per year, for a total of up to $140,000 per student for the duration of their attendance at veterinary school, up to four years.

VIN Foundation 2026 Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship created by Becky Godchaux VIN Foundation 2027 Scholarship Application Window Opens July 29, 2026

The two awardees are Lily Ciel Behnam who will be attending the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Adam Trimmier who will be attending the Harvey S. Peeler Jr. College of Veterinary Medicine at Clemson University. Lily shared her excitement, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been selected for such a life-changing scholarship. This generosity from Becky Godchaux and the VIN Foundation will allow me to progress my education without the overwhelming burden of financial debt, allowing me the freedom to focus on what matters the most: dedicating my life to improving the health of animals and the communities that care for them." Adam expressed, "I am very grateful to be a recipient of the 2026 Mike Dunn DVM Scholarship. The generosity of Ms. Godchaux and the VIN Foundation are truly appreciated."

Animal lover Becky Godchaux created this scholarship in 2023 in recognition of her veterinarian, Dr. Mike Dunn. Ms. Godchaux's goal with this scholarship is to nurture the creation of more veterinarians like Mike. As she says, "The happiness of my dogs is only as good as their health, and that is dependent on good veterinary care."

The VIN Foundation is honored to be the chosen home for this generous one-of-a-kind scholarship. Ms. Godchaux shared, "While I am supporting the students by providing the scholarship for the school tuition, it feels good to know the VIN Foundation is providing the support of helpful programs and tools to guide them through their careers and set them up for success."

Ms. Godchaux has generously extended this scholarship for a fourth cohort of first-year veterinary students entering Fall 2027. The 2027 annual Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship created by Becky Godchaux application window will open on July 29, 2026 at 12pm PT. The Mike Dunn, DVM Veterinary Student Scholarship created by Becky Godchaux, annually awards two students entering a United States veterinary school up to $35,000 each per year for a total of up to $140,000 each for four years. This scholarship is restricted to veterinary students who are committed to practicing companion animal veterinary medicine. Awardees will also receive mentorship and support through school and beyond, including mental wellness support, student debt support, and everything in between from the VIN Foundation programs.

Learn more about the scholarship on the VIN Foundation website.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides helpful programs to veterinarians throughout their careers so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 113,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Media Contact:

Jordan benShea

VIN Foundation

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation