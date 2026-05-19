VIN Foundation Opens Free CE Courses Aimed at Providing Clinical Confidence to New Veterinary Graduates

DAVIS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting the veterinary community through helpful programs, has announced opening registration for Getting Through the Night and Getting Through the Day classes. These comprehensive, no-cost continuing education courses have been a staple for new grads for over 15 years, and are designed to help recent graduates navigate the transition from veterinary student to practicing professional with clinical confidence.

VIN Foundation Getting Through the Night and Getting Through the Day - New Veterinary Graduate free CE

Getting Through the Night takes new grads through the steps of managing emergency cases commonly seen in general practice, allowing them to develop the skills and confidence they need to get them (and their patients) through emergencies unscathed. Getting Through the Day connects new grads with experienced practitioners for a deep dive into cases and presentations commonly seen in small animal day practice. Each week, the instructors guide new grads through a key component of general practice, while helping them develop their skills and confidence.

Key topics of these courses include:

Getting Through the Night: Canine hit by a car Acute vomiting Respiratory distress Feline urinary obstruction Seizures and status epilepticus Congestive heart failure



Getting Through the Day: Improve handing of moral dilemmas Overcome common fears associated with practice Navigate the ins and outs of compounding pharmacies Give differentials for common (and uncommon) cases Recognize and address common cardiovascular, endocrine, and neurologic presentations



"Helping new graduates at this defining career moment is core to the VIN Foundation's mission," said Jordan Benshea, VIN Foundation's Executive Director. "The Getting Through the Night and Getting Through the Day courses provide foundational support and help guide success in areas that often prove challenging after veterinary school."

All courses are open for enrollment now. The Getting Through the Night and Getting Through the Day CE courses are available to new veterinary graduates at no cost. To access the courses and explore other VIN Foundation programs, visit vinfoundation.org.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides programs to support veterinary colleagues so they can help the animals we love and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 115,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Media Contact:

Jordan benShea

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation