VIN Foundation Earns Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid for Tenth Year in a Row

Dual recognitions highlight organizations commitment to transparency and accountability

DAVIS, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is proud to announce dual recognitions highlighting its financial health, and commitment to transparency from the two leading charity tracking organizations, Charity Navigator and Candid.

VIN Foundation Dual recognitions highlight commitment to transparency and accountability

The Charity Navigator four-star rating designates VIN Foundation as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that the organization is effectively using its donations based on Charity Navigator's comprehensive criteria, which goes beyond financials to reflect the work charities do across the United States. Charity Navigator is the nation's largest charity evaluator, providing donors with thorough and credible ratings of more than 230,000 organizations. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

Charity Navigator analyzes overall nonprofit health and performance based on four key areas: Leadership & Adaptability to help donors understand if a charity has clarity of purpose, Accountability & Finance to explain if they are transparent and fiscally capable, Culture & Community to show how they engage with their constituents, and Impact & Results to explain what they have accomplished. "We are delighted to provide VIN Foundation with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that VIN Foundation can accomplish in the years ahead."

Continuing the accountability trend for the tenth year in a row, the VIN Foundation has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid. This highest level of recognition from Candid, the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, demonstrates the VIN Foundation's strong financial health and commitment to transparency.

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. This consistent achievement of Platinum level status reflects the VIN Foundation's ethos of sharing organizational details; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about program results and progress.

The VIN Foundation's nonprofit profile highlights the positive programmatic impact for pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians receiving confidential support, veterinary school scholarships, continuing education, student debt education, among additional support. These metrics help the VIN Foundation determine where support is most needed in the veterinary profession and focus its efforts accordingly.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation resources help pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. Based on the belief that a healthy animal community depends on a healthy veterinary community, each resource supports, educates, and mentors veterinary colleagues throughout their careers. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) in 2005. VIN is an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 120,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

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SOURCE VIN Foundation