VIN Foundation Makes Urgent Call To Class Of 2026 Veterinary Graduates, And Those Who Advise Them: Do NOT Consolidate. Student Loan Rules Have Changed, Avoid This One Critical Mistake

Annual free webinar New Veterinary Graduate Student Loan Playbook on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, will teach new grads and those who advise them why and how to decrease the risk of this pitfall

DAVIS, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the veterinary community through helpful programs, is making an urgent call to new veterinary graduates, and those who advise them.

VIN Foundation

Due to a critical change in student loan borrowing this is one of the most precarious years to enter student loan repayment. New changes take effect July 1, 2026, making the commonly recommended consolidation route problematic for this graduating class. The in-depth webinar on April 22nd, will walk new graduates step-by-step through how to navigate these changes, avoid the 2026 consolidation pitfall and start a successful student loan repayment strategy.

Featuring the VIN Foundation's Student Debt Education program expert team Tony Bartels, DVM, MBA, and Rebecca Mears, DVM, this free webinar will answer the following critical questions being asked by new graduates and those who advise them:

Why should new graduates avoid consolidation?

Should new graduates file a tax return? With tax day passed, is it too late?

Which repayment plan is best? How and when should a plan be chosen?

What is the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP)?

Is student loan forgiveness still a thing?

How can a new graduate pay the least during student loan repayment?

The New Veterinary Graduate Student Loan Playbook free in-depth webinar will take place Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8pm ET. All who register will receive the webinar recording along with the presentation materials, and additional helpful resources.

Learn more about the VIN Foundation Student Debt Education resources, including the My Student Loans , the In-School Loan Estimator , the Student Loan Repayment Simulator , and WikiDebt in the VIN Foundation Student Debt Center . The VIN Foundation also furthers this support with a Student Debt Series as part of the Veterinary Pulse Podcast . All veterinarians and veterinary students can receive student loan repayment help through VIN Foundation. You may learn more about the VIN Foundation and its additional programs through its website VINFoundation.org .

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides programs to support veterinary colleagues so they can help the animals we love and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 120,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Media Contact:

Jordan BenShea

(888) 616-6506

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Foundation