VIN Foundation Unveils Improved "New Veterinary Graduate Survival Manual" to Support Early-Career Veterinarians

DAVIS, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting the veterinary community through helpful programs, has announced the improved version of its New Veterinary Graduate Survival Manual. This comprehensive, no-cost digital resource is designed to help recent graduates navigate the transition from veterinary student to practicing professional.

VIN Foundation Improved New Veterinary Graduate Survival Manual

The first five years of a veterinary career are widely considered the most formative. Research from the VIN Foundation's Vets4Vets® support group suggests that veterinarians who thrive during this "critical window" are more likely to enjoy long-term career satisfaction and positive mental well-being. The New Graduate Survival Manual serves as the cornerstone of the VIN Foundation's Thrive in Five Toolkit, providing a "one-stop-shop" for the practical challenges not always covered in veterinary school.

Key features of the manual include:

Job Search Best Practices: Guidance on navigating job searches, with advice and examples for professional cover letters and resumes.

Guidance on navigating job searches, with advice and examples for professional cover letters and resumes. Employment Contract Standard: Navigating the uncertainty of an employment contract with a clear outline of a fair agreement between an employee and employer.

Navigating the uncertainty of an employment contract with a clear outline of a fair agreement between an employee and employer. Workplace Dynamics: Strategies for fitting into a new hospital team, advice on dealing with mistakes, and how to manage client relationships.

Strategies for fitting into a new hospital team, advice on dealing with mistakes, and how to manage client relationships. Mentor Relationships: Advice on how to navigate a mentor relationship, what it takes to be the best mentee, and for seasoned veterinary associates guidance on how to be the best mentor.

"Getting through veterinary school is a huge achievement, but the real-world 'exams' start after graduation," said Dr. Rebecca Mears from the VIN Foundation. "This manual is designed to help new grads and soon-to-be new grads make that transition a bit smoother and much less intimidating."

The New Veterinary Graduate Survival Manual is available to veterinary students, recent graduates, and those who support them at no cost. To access the manual and explore other VIN Foundation programs, visit vinfoundation.org.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides programs to support veterinary colleagues so they can help the animals we love and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 120,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE VIN Foundation